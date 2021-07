Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named to his seventh All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced Thursday. Perez will be the American League’s starting catcher for the sixth time in his career, receiving 62 percent of the votes among the finalists at the position during Phase 2 of All-Star balloting. He will represent the Royals at the 91st All-Star Game, set for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.