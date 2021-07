Emelia Hartford’s 2020 C8 Corvette is one fast machine, and we’re sure people will be impressed by the abilities that it exhibits. In her most recent YouTube video, Emelia is invited by General Motors to check out the 2024 all-electric Hummer SUV. Emelia accepts the invitation to visit GM with her street-legal, record-breaking C8. You can find out exactly what GM thought of her car by watching the video below: