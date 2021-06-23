Psychologists create free tool to help new parents grapple with anxiety during COVID-19
In the best of times, the degree of worry can be intense, constant, and consuming. Is baby developing ok? Did I have too much coffee today? Should I have eaten that—was there soft cheese in it!? Is that person smoking? Can I lay on my stomach, just for a bit? What if I cannot soothe my baby? What happens if I can't sleep again? The perinatal period—the moment from conception to a year after birth—is marvelous, empowering, and nauseating: from hormones and endless, grating, anxiety. Now add a pandemic to the mix.medicalxpress.com