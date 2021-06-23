Cancel
One vaccine dose enough for COVID-19 survivors

By American Chemical Society
MedicalXpress
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 have proven safe and effective in clinical trials, as well as in the millions of people who have been vaccinated so far. But how prior SARS-CoV-2 infection affects vaccine response, and how long that response lasts, are still uncertain. Now, a new study in ACS Nano supports increasing evidence that people who had COVID-19 need only one vaccine dose, and that boosters could be necessary for everyone in the future.

medicalxpress.com
