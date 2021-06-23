9 hospitals that mark up bills by 10x or more: study

Major hospital systems are betting big money that the future of hospital care looks a lot like the inside of patients’ homes. Hospital-level care at home — some of it provided over the internet — is poised to grow after more than a decade as a niche offering, boosted both by medical facilities eager to ease overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic and growing interest by insurers who want to slow health care spending. But challenges remain, such as deciding how much to pay for such services and which kinds of patients can safely benefit.