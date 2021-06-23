Cancel
9 hospitals that mark up bills by 10x or more: study

By Katie Adams
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine hospitals in the U.S. bill patients an amount more than 10 times higher than the actual cost of care, according to research from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University. Researchers looked at the billing and debt collection practices for the 100 U.S. hospitals with the highest revenues between Jan. 1, 2018, and July 31, 2020. They found these hospitals charged patients an average of seven times the actual cost of the care they provided.

