Diseases & Treatments

Inflammatory proteins may slow cognitive decline in aging adults

By Massachusetts General Hospital
MedicalXpress
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch has previously linked inflammation to Alzheimer's disease (AD), yet scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the Harvard Aging Brain Study (HABS) have made a surprising discovery about that relationship. In a new study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, they report that elevated levels of two chemical mediators of inflammation, known as cytokines, are associated with slower cognitive decline in aging adults.

State
Massachusetts State
