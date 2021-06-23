Inflammatory proteins may slow cognitive decline in aging adults

BOSTON, Mass. — Inflammation in the brain is generally not something you want to hear when it comes to good health. In fact, studies over the years point to inflammation being a key driver of cognitive decline in old age. However, in a “totally unexpected” discovery, researchers say it appears that not all of the proteins which cause inflammation are harming the brain. Their study reveals two inflammatory proteins which seem to be preventing Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.