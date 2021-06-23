School Basketball Coach Fired After ‘Racist’ Tortilla-Throwing Incident

A San Diego-area school board voted to sack its head basketball coach over a tortilla-throwing incident against a predominantly Latino team. The Coronado Unified School Board voted to fire coach JD Laaperi after fans of the mainly white Coronado High School threw the disks at a heated game with a rival school that is mostly Latino, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Laaperi was also heard screaming at the other team’s coach to “Get your kids and get the (expletive) out of here.” The Union-Tribune said that the board’s decision was unanimous but came after a debate on whether the tortilla-throwing had been racist. Candie Couts, a Coronado alumna who had been at the game, said an earlier apology from the board meant the team had wrongly been labelled racist even though “it consists of all kinds of races.” But board president Lee Pontes disagreed: “No matter the intent of the tosser, the ethnic implications are unavoidable; they’re undeniable,” he said.