Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

U.S. mortgage applications increase on refinancing interest -MBA

By Evan Sully
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1fBe_0acyt7vu00
A sign advertises real estate in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. applications for home mortgages increased last week driven by an increase in refinancing activity and an uptick in purchase applications.

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted market index rose 2.1% in the week ending June 18 from a week earlier. This reflected a 2.8% increase in applications for refinancing and was 9% lower than the same week one year ago.

The purchase index increased 0.6% from a week earlier.

The average contract interest rate for traditional 30-year mortgages increased to 3.18% last week from 3.11% the prior week, the highest level in a month.

"Despite the jump in rates, refinances increased for the second consecutive week, pushed higher by a 4 percent bump in conventional refinance applications," Joel Kan, MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement. "Purchase applications have regained an upward trend over the past few weeks. Activity was slightly higher for the third straight week, but remained lower than the same week a year ago."

Surging home prices and limited supply has continued to put a lid on home sales recently. The National Association of Realtors on Tuesday reported that existing home sales declined for the fourth consecutive month in May. read more

Later on Wednesday, the Commerce Department will release data for sales of new U.S. single-family homes in May. Economists polled by Reuters forecast new home sales to increase to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 870,000 units from 863,000 in April. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Rates#Refinancing#U S#Mba#Mba#The Commerce Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Mortgages
Related
Businessyoursun.com

Hot-hot-hot is our market

Comparing this past month to May 2020 is not useful — 2020 was an anomaly. However, comparing May 2021 to May 2019 is quite telling. Last month the median sold price of single-family homes and condos rose approximately 30% from May 2019. Why such a dramatic rise? What’s going on?...
calculatedriskblog.com

30 Year Mortgage Rates at 3.16%

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: Rates Defy Jobs Report (And Other Weekly Highlights) Rates had a good week, with most lenders at or near their best levels since mid June at the very least. 10yr Treasury yields trickled to their best levels in months by Friday afternoon after managing to break the 1.44% floor that had turned away several recent attempts. [30YR FIXED - 3.16%]
BusinessLeader-Telegram

Mortgage rates expected to rise, but stay low

Mortgage rates plumbed new depths in December and January, setting all-time lows south of 3%. Rates have mostly climbed since then, and their trajectory for the rest of 2021 depends on a factor that hasn’t played a prominent role in the mortgage market for decades — inflation. “The tug of...
BusinessArkansas Online

Average for 30-year mortgage falls to 2.98%

Mortgage rates didn't stay above 3% for long. After just one week, they slid back below that level. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year, fixed-rate average dropped to 2.98%. It was 3.02% a week ago, and 3.07% a year ago. Freddie Mac, the federally...
MarketsForexTV.com

Dollar Declines As Fed Tightening Prospects Recede After U.S. Jobs Data

The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as an unexpected rise in the nation’s jobless rate for June reduced hopes for an early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Data from the Labor Department showed that non-farm payroll employment spiked by 850,000...
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Pending Home Sales Jumped 8 Percent in May

Pending home sales surged in May, increasing 8% compared with April and up 13.1% compared with May 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Regionally, and month over month, pending home sales were up 15.5% in the Northeast, 10.9% in the West, 6.7% in the Midwest and 4.9% in the South.
Real Estatewach.com

South Carolina mortgage applications reached record number

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Mortgage applications hit a record number in 2020, according to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA.) The department released it’s 10 Year Snapshot and 2020 Mortgage Log Report where it compares the application data received from lenders and licensed brokers. According to the findings,...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Buyers Can Compete in Hot North Texas Housing Market

Nearly 75,000 people moved to North Texas in 2020, at a time when supply chain issues and the soaring cost of lumber slowed the construction of new homes. “A lot of people, when they think of buying a house, they think of what they see on TV: that we’re going to pick out a bunch, whichever one we like the best, that’s the one that we’re going to jump on and hopefully win,” McKinney-based realtor Jared Tye said.
Real Estatemiltonscene.com

Buying, selling, or refinancing? Local mortgage broker Brian Cavanaugh can help!

Buying, selling, or refinancing? Local mortgage broker Brian Cavanaugh can help!. Mortgage Network, Inc. is a privately held mortgage banking company, headquartered in New England. Since 1988, Mortgage Network has been helping people from coast to coast achieve their dream of home ownership. At Mortgage Network, we provide local processing, underwriting and closing. This offers an unparalleled advantage to the customer as we know and understand the local markets.
Real Estatethemreport.com

The Week Ahead: The Supply-Demand Battle Rages Onward

July begins the start of the third quarter and with it, indications of what the rest of 2021 may bring in the housing industry. This coming Tuesday, July 6, CoreLogic’s Home Price Index, highlighting May 2021 data, will be released. Recent weeks have shown signs of inventory increasing as Realtor.com’s...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Current Mortgage And Refinance Rates Remain Relatively Flat | July 2, 2021

Content provided by Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS# 1681276, “Credible.” Not available in all states. www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Over the past week, mortgage rates have remained relatively flat for refinancing, while those for home purchases have remained flat for the most part. If you’re thinking about refinancing an existing home or buying a...
Businessamericanpeoplenews.com

June Jobs Report: Will Lack in Supply of Qualified Workers Increase Interest Rates?

With the release of the June Jobs Report tomorrow, July trading may be off to a volatile start. Economists’ consensus estimates 675,000 new jobs were added in June, the range of those estimates however varies from 500,000 to 1,000,000. With a large addition to the workforce, the unemployment rate is expected to fall to 5.7% from 5.8%, not a large shift, but a move in the right direction.
Real Estatempamag.com

Pending home sales rebound in May was a surprise – NAR

Pending home sales hit their highest reading for the month of May since 2005 – an unexpected leap after a dismal April, according to the National Association of Realtors. NAR’s Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, jumped 8% to 114.7 month over month in May and was up 13.1% year over year.
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

U.S. pending home sales unexpectedly rise in May

(Reuters) -Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose by the most in 11 months in May driven by a decline in mortgage rates as well as an uptick in listings. The increase could signal some imminent relief from the shortage of homes for sale that has weighed on sales and driven residential property prices to record highs.
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rate average edges back down under 3%

After a one-week jump into territory above 3%, the 30-year mortgage average fell back below that level for the weekly period ending July 1, as increased economic activity has so far not led to a sustained spike in interest rates that many feared. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage slid...
Real Estatemadison

Mortgage Outlook: July Rates to Shrug and Stay the Course

I think mortgage rates will stay about the same in July. The month's average on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will be between 2.8% and 3% annual percentage rate. That's within one-tenth of a percentage point on either side of June's average of 2.9%. I think they're more likely to go up within that range than down.