Germany backs 2.7 billion euro contract to buy two Thyssenkrupp submarines - source

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German parliament’s budget committee on Wednesday approved a 2.7 billion contract to buy two submarines from Thyssenkrupp, a parliamentary source said.

The purchase is part of a cooperation with Norway which has already announced it will buy four identical submarines.

As part of the deal, Norway and Germany have also agreed to buy missiles jointly. Thyssenkrupp’s partner on the submarine project is Norway’s Kongsberg Gruppen.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

