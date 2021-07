The United States Securities and Exchange Commission was dealt a “big blow” a week or so ago after Judge Sarah Netburn observed that Ripple Lab’s fair notice defense centered not on the defendants’ behavior or knowledge, but the SEC’s activities. Now, while that was yet another “small victory” for the blockchain firm in the course of this lawsuit, it would seem that there may be more to come, especially since the Court has now ruled on Ripple’s 4 June Letter Motion.