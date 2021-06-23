Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 23, 2021

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

Upgrades

  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) from Neutral to Buy. UGI earned $1.99 in the second quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UGI shows a 52-week-high of $48.20 and a 52-week-low of $29.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.48.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Helmerich & Payne showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Helmerich & Payne shows a 52-week-high of $36.26 and a 52-week-low of $12.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.56.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for PagerDuty Inc (NYSE:PD) from In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, PagerDuty showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.36 and a 52-week-low of $23.00. At the end of the last trading period, PagerDuty closed at $44.90.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) from In-Line to Outperform. Patterson-UTI Energy earned $0.57 in the first quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.99 and a 52-week-low of $2.38. At the end of the last trading period, Patterson-UTI Energy closed at $10.35.
  • For United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, United Rentals showed an EPS of $3.45, compared to $3.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Rentals shows a 52-week-high of $354.60 and a 52-week-low of $139.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $303.75.
  • Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) from Underperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, Welltower had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.18 and a 52-week-low of $47.18. Welltower closed at $82.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH) from Perform to Outperform. Target Hospitality earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.45 and a 52-week-low of $0.82. At the end of the last trading period, Target Hospitality closed at $3.88.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Kinross Gold had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of Kinross Gold shows a 52-week-high of $10.31 and a 52-week-low of $6.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.36.
  • For Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, Huntington Bancshares had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.91 and a 52-week-low of $8.01. At the end of the last trading period, Huntington Bancshares closed at $13.68.
  • According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Accenture earned $2.03 in the second quarter, compared to $1.91 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $294.50 and a 52-week-low of $199.47. Accenture closed at $285.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Parker Hannifin showed an EPS of $4.11, compared to $2.92 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Parker Hannifin shows a 52-week-high of $324.68 and a 52-week-low of $170.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $289.29.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

  • For SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, SmileDirectClub showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. At the end of the last trading period, SmileDirectClub closed at $9.00.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, BWX Technologies showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.68 and a 52-week-low of $49.60. At the end of the last trading period, BWX Technologies closed at $60.01.
  • For Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Plug Power earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plug Power shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $5.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.02.
  • For NexGen Energy Ltd (AMEX:NXE), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.04 and a 52-week-low of $1.23. NexGen Energy closed at $4.26 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) from Overweight to Neutral. County Bancorp earned $0.62 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.82 and a 52-week-low of $17.04. County Bancorp closed at $34.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Carvana showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $323.39 and a 52-week-low of $110.06. Carvana closed at $313.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for RPM International Inc (NYSE:RPM) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. RPM International earned $0.38 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.30 and a 52-week-low of $71.44. At the end of the last trading period, RPM International closed at $89.83.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Achieve Life Sciences is set to $23.00. For the first quarter, Achieve Life Sciences had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.26 and a 52-week-low of $0.37. At the end of the last trading period, Achieve Life Sciences closed at $7.93.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cambium Networks is set to $75.00. In the first quarter, Cambium Networks showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.40 and a 52-week-low of $5.68. At the end of the last trading period, Cambium Networks closed at $46.49.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY). The price target seems to have been set at $280.00 for Monday.Com. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $237.50 and a 52-week-low of $155.01. Monday.Com closed at $219.01 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Evelo Biosciences. Evelo Biosciences earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.65. At the end of the last trading period, Evelo Biosciences closed at $16.08.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) with a Buy rating. The price target for TechTarget is set to $80.00. In the first quarter, TechTarget showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.12 and a 52-week-low of $28.67. At the end of the last trading period, TechTarget closed at $74.59.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for A10 Networks is set to $16.00. For the first quarter, A10 Networks had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of A10 Networks shows a 52-week-high of $11.86 and a 52-week-low of $6.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.34.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:CNTA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Centessa Pharmaceuticals is set to $37.00. The current stock performance of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $26.90 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.27.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Safehold is set to $100.00. In the first quarter, Safehold showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.99 and a 52-week-low of $47.51. At the end of the last trading period, Safehold closed at $79.89.

R5 Capital initiated coverage on Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Five Below is set to $251.00. For the first quarter, Five Below had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $205.28 and a 52-week-low of $96.61. Five Below closed at $192.95 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EGLX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Enthusiast Gaming is set to $10.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.88 and a 52-week-low of $5.13. At the end of the last trading period, Enthusiast Gaming closed at $5.32.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE:UWMC). The price target seems to have been set at $9.50 for UWM Holdings. In the first quarter, UWM Holdings earned $0.33. The current stock performance of UWM Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $12.45 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.07.

With a Neutral rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on CEVA Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for CEVA. CEVA earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.95 and a 52-week-low of $34.22. CEVA closed at $43.93 at the end of the last trading period.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:FLGC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Flora Growth is set to $6.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. Flora Growth closed at $3.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carrier Global is set to $53.00. In the first quarter, Carrier Global showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.13 and a 52-week-low of $20.59. At the end of the last trading period, Carrier Global closed at $46.11.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on iStar Inc (NYSE:STAR). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for iStar. For the first quarter, iStar had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.86 and a 52-week-low of $11.10. At the end of the last trading period, iStar closed at $18.60.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accenture Plc#Citigroup#Ugi Corp Lrb Nyse#Evercore Isi Group#Helmerich Payne Inc#Hp#Pagerduty Inc Lrb#Pten#United Rentals Inc#Scotiabank#Welltower Inc Lrb#Oppenheimer#Target Hospitality Corp#Kinross Gold Corp#Kgc#Neutral To Outperform#Hban#Exane Bnp Paribas#Accenture Plc#Parker Hannifin Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
StocksBenzinga

Microsoft And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.46% to $347.94. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.15% to $358.64. The SPDR S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock moved upwards by 9.34% to $1.17 during Friday’s after-market session. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs’s trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 12.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $182.7 million. Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Assetmark Inc. Sells 151,475 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 65.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,475 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Other...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

ContextLogic Shares Drop Following Rating Downgrade, CFO Departure

Evercore ISI analyst Shweta Khajuria downgraded ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) to In-Line from Outperform rating with a price target of $13, down from $17. CFO Rajat Bahri resigned from the mobile e-commerce company effective July 23 after four and a half years. The company did not provide a reason for the abrupt departure.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Lennar Earns Composite Rating Upgrade

Lennar (LENB) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 97 Monday, up from 92 the day before. The new rating shows the stock is outpacing 97% of all stocks when it comes to the most important stock-picking criteria. The best stocks tend to have a 95 or better grade as they launch a significant move so be sure to keep that in mind when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.
IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

Village Farms Intl Earns IBD Rating Upgrade

On Tuesday, Village Farms Intl (VFF) earned a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 69 to 77. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's proprietary rating identifies market leadership with a 1 (worst) to...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Triumph Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

On Tuesday, Triumph (TGI) received an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 90 to 94. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily identifies share price performance with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The score shows how a stock's price performance over the last 52 weeks compares to all the other stocks in our database.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Altimmune Gets RS Rating Upgrade

In a welcome move, Altimmune (ALT) saw its Relative Strength Rating rise from 68 to 79 on Thursday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily measures market leadership with a 1...
Stocksinvesting.com

Intercontinental Exchange Up on Goldman Sachs Rating Upgrade

Investing.com -- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) increased more than 1% after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) called it a "conviction buy." Analyst Alexander Blostein upgraded shares from a regular buy with a price target of $141, StreetInsider reported. "We add Buy-rated ICE to Americas Conviction List with a 12-month price target of $141,...
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Goosehead Insurance Earns IBD Rating Upgrade

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) headed into a higher percentile Thursday, as it got a lift from 68 to 73. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD's unique RS Rating tracks market leadership...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Advanced Micro Devices Receives Composite Rating Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 97 Tuesday, up from 94 the day before. The new rating shows the stock is outpacing 97% of all stocks when it comes to the most important stock-picking criteria. The best stocks tend to have a 95 or better grade as they start a significant move so be sure to keep that in mind when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.
Businesssgbonline.com

Wolverine World Wide’s Debt Ratings Outlook Upgraded

Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s debt ratings outlook from negative to stable due to expectations of improved performance and credit metrics in coming quarters. Ratings affirmed include Wolverine’s Ba1 corporate family rating, Ba1-PD probability of default rating and Ba2 senior unsecured notes rating. The company’s speculative grade...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $6.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga expects that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “. Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research...