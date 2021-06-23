Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 23, 2021

Upgrades

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) from Neutral to Buy. UGI earned $1.99 in the second quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UGI shows a 52-week-high of $48.20 and a 52-week-low of $29.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.48.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Helmerich & Payne showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Helmerich & Payne shows a 52-week-high of $36.26 and a 52-week-low of $12.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.56.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for PagerDuty Inc (NYSE:PD) from In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, PagerDuty showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.36 and a 52-week-low of $23.00. At the end of the last trading period, PagerDuty closed at $44.90.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) from In-Line to Outperform. Patterson-UTI Energy earned $0.57 in the first quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.99 and a 52-week-low of $2.38. At the end of the last trading period, Patterson-UTI Energy closed at $10.35.

For United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, United Rentals showed an EPS of $3.45, compared to $3.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Rentals shows a 52-week-high of $354.60 and a 52-week-low of $139.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $303.75.

Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) from Underperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, Welltower had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.18 and a 52-week-low of $47.18. Welltower closed at $82.22 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH) from Perform to Outperform. Target Hospitality earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.45 and a 52-week-low of $0.82. At the end of the last trading period, Target Hospitality closed at $3.88.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Kinross Gold had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of Kinross Gold shows a 52-week-high of $10.31 and a 52-week-low of $6.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.36.

For Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, Huntington Bancshares had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.91 and a 52-week-low of $8.01. At the end of the last trading period, Huntington Bancshares closed at $13.68.

According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Accenture earned $2.03 in the second quarter, compared to $1.91 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $294.50 and a 52-week-low of $199.47. Accenture closed at $285.66 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Parker Hannifin showed an EPS of $4.11, compared to $2.92 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Parker Hannifin shows a 52-week-high of $324.68 and a 52-week-low of $170.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $289.29.

Downgrades

For SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, SmileDirectClub showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. At the end of the last trading period, SmileDirectClub closed at $9.00.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, BWX Technologies showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.68 and a 52-week-low of $49.60. At the end of the last trading period, BWX Technologies closed at $60.01.

For Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Plug Power earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plug Power shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $5.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.02.

For NexGen Energy Ltd (AMEX:NXE), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.04 and a 52-week-low of $1.23. NexGen Energy closed at $4.26 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) from Overweight to Neutral. County Bancorp earned $0.62 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.82 and a 52-week-low of $17.04. County Bancorp closed at $34.45 at the end of the last trading period.

For Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Carvana showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $323.39 and a 52-week-low of $110.06. Carvana closed at $313.10 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for RPM International Inc (NYSE:RPM) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. RPM International earned $0.38 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.30 and a 52-week-low of $71.44. At the end of the last trading period, RPM International closed at $89.83.

Initiations

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Achieve Life Sciences is set to $23.00. For the first quarter, Achieve Life Sciences had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.26 and a 52-week-low of $0.37. At the end of the last trading period, Achieve Life Sciences closed at $7.93.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cambium Networks is set to $75.00. In the first quarter, Cambium Networks showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.40 and a 52-week-low of $5.68. At the end of the last trading period, Cambium Networks closed at $46.49.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY). The price target seems to have been set at $280.00 for Monday.Com. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $237.50 and a 52-week-low of $155.01. Monday.Com closed at $219.01 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Evelo Biosciences. Evelo Biosciences earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.65. At the end of the last trading period, Evelo Biosciences closed at $16.08.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) with a Buy rating. The price target for TechTarget is set to $80.00. In the first quarter, TechTarget showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.12 and a 52-week-low of $28.67. At the end of the last trading period, TechTarget closed at $74.59.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for A10 Networks is set to $16.00. For the first quarter, A10 Networks had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of A10 Networks shows a 52-week-high of $11.86 and a 52-week-low of $6.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.34.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:CNTA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Centessa Pharmaceuticals is set to $37.00. The current stock performance of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $26.90 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.27.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Safehold is set to $100.00. In the first quarter, Safehold showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.99 and a 52-week-low of $47.51. At the end of the last trading period, Safehold closed at $79.89.

R5 Capital initiated coverage on Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Five Below is set to $251.00. For the first quarter, Five Below had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $205.28 and a 52-week-low of $96.61. Five Below closed at $192.95 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EGLX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Enthusiast Gaming is set to $10.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.88 and a 52-week-low of $5.13. At the end of the last trading period, Enthusiast Gaming closed at $5.32.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE:UWMC). The price target seems to have been set at $9.50 for UWM Holdings. In the first quarter, UWM Holdings earned $0.33. The current stock performance of UWM Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $12.45 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.07.

With a Neutral rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on CEVA Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for CEVA. CEVA earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.95 and a 52-week-low of $34.22. CEVA closed at $43.93 at the end of the last trading period.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:FLGC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Flora Growth is set to $6.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. Flora Growth closed at $3.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carrier Global is set to $53.00. In the first quarter, Carrier Global showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.13 and a 52-week-low of $20.59. At the end of the last trading period, Carrier Global closed at $46.11.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on iStar Inc (NYSE:STAR). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for iStar. For the first quarter, iStar had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.86 and a 52-week-low of $11.10. At the end of the last trading period, iStar closed at $18.60.

See all analyst ratings initiations.