Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

The Child Tax Credit Might Have to Be Paid Back – Unless You Take These Steps

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WV68_0acysTum00

The enhanced child tax credit is designed to give parents financial relief to help deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but many might not know that the credits don’t represent free money, like stimulus checks. Some parents who get advance child tax credits might have to pay the money back on their taxes next year if they start spending it right away .

See: You May Want to Opt Out of Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments – Here’s Why
Find: How Do You Plan To Spend the Child Tax Credit? Take Our Poll

The advance monthly payments are set to begin on July 15. Parents can opt out of receiving them, but those who do get them are advised to review their finances before spending the money, CNBC reported.

There are a couple of ways the IRS might tell you to repay the money on your tax return next year. One is if you are overpaid in child tax credits. The other is if a change in your financial situation this year causes you to owe more on your 2021 taxes.

“This is very important for planning and can easily become a trap for parents,” Nate Nieri, founder of Modern Money Management, told CNBC.

The enhanced child tax credit was included in the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year. It equals $3,000 a year per child for children ages 6 to 17, and $3,600 a year for children under 6.

Eligible families will receive half of their credit in the form of monthly payments from July through December 2021. The rest will be paid out when they file their 2021 taxes. The credit is based on income and starts to phase out for individuals earning over $75,000 annually, or $150,000 for those married filing jointly.

“If you don’t usually receive a refund, then the advance payments could actually cause you to owe more when you file your 2021 taxes,” Ben Wacek, founder of Guide Financial Planning, told CNBC.

One way to avoid having to repay the advance CTC payments is to not receive them in the first place. A separate CNBC report on Tuesday noted that the IRS just began offering an online tool that lets families opt out of the advance payments. Parents who do this will get the entire credit as a lump sum when they file their 2021 tax return next year.

See: If You Don’t File Tax Returns, You Need to Use This Tool to Get Your Child Tax Credit
Find: Your 2021 Baby Makes You Eligible for the Child Tax Credit

As GoBankingRates reported in May, there are also other options to avoid having to pay it back. One thing you should do is update information on your marital status, qualifying children and their ages, and income level. The IRS has deployed two specific online portals for parents to report information for child tax credit eligibility. Updating the information will be a critical step in ensuring you won’t have to pay the credit back.

Lower earners might have another way to avoid paying at least part of the credit back. According to the Congressional Research Service, $2,000 per child will be “shielded” from repayment if there is an error due to net changes in the number of qualifying children. For example, suppose one of your children just had a birthday that surpasses the eligibility age, but you already received a payment. Only the amount of benefit you received after $2,000 would need to be paid back .

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Child Tax Credit Might Have to Be Paid Back – Unless You Take These Steps

Community Policy
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Tax Credits#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Cnbc#Modern Money Management#The American Rescue Plan#Guide Financial Planning#Ctc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Ways to Squeeze an Extra $100 a Month From Social Security

The income that Social Security provides in retirement is crucial for a huge number of Americans. In many cases, Social Security is the only reliable source of income, while even for those fortunate enough to have pensions, savings, or side gigs to provide some extra cash, Social Security is still a key financial support.
Businessnews8000.com

Here’s the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2021

If you’re retiring and you qualify for Social Security‘s maximum benefit, you could pocket $3,895 per month in Social Security income in 2021. You’ll only collect that much money if you begin receiving benefits at 70 years or older, though. The maximum amount you can collect this year if you file at age 62 is $2,324, and the maximum paid if you’re 66 is $3,113.
Personal Financereadthereporter.com

How does Social Security fit into retirement?

Here’s something to think about: You could spend two, or even three, decades in retirement. To meet your income needs for all those years, you’ll generally need a sizable amount of retirement assets. How will Social Security fit into the picture?. For most people, Social Security won’t be enough to...
Income TaxPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Allison Ball: Get more out of your new federal child tax credit by investing in your child’s future

The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant financial turmoil for many Kentucky families. Thousands of mothers were forced to leave the workforce to tend to children out of school. Restrictions on businesses resulted in some people working fewer hours or losing their jobs altogether. Many continue to feel the pinch of the wallet in COVID’s aftermath, making good financial decisions like saving seem impossible. But there is one option coming to many households that I encourage you to consider.
RelationshipsCNET

How child tax credit portals help parents get extra money this year and next

In preparation for the first child tax credit payment going to millions of families across the US on July 15, the IRS has launched its online portals to assist taxpayers who are eligible for the enhanced credit this year. Parents can now get a $3,000 credit for every child age 6 to 17, and $3,600 for every child under age 6. Half of the total credit will come as advance payments on a monthly basis starting July 15.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
We Are Iowa

Scammers now targeting Child Tax Credit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Phishing emails, robocalls and weird texts. So many of us are used to scammers trying to get our hard-earned money. But a new scam is emerging this summer as people are getting their advanced payments of the Child Tax Credit. Christopher Miller with the Internal Revenue...
Personal Financespacecoastdaily.com

FTC Sends $316,000 to Over 10,000 People Who Lost Money to Student Loan Debt Relief Scheme

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Trade Commission is sending checks totaling more than $316,000 to 10,689 people who lost money to a student loan debt relief scheme. In a complaint first announced in March 2020, the FTC alleged SLAC (which also used the name Aspyre), Navloan, and Student Loan Assistance Center, and their owner, Adam Owens, falsely told consumers that, for an upfront fee of $699 and a monthly fee of $39, the defendants would permanently lower or eliminate student loan debt.