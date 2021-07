In an Australian-first, researchers have successfully repurposed two existing medications to reduce the severity of sleep apnoea in people by at least 30 percent. Affecting more than one million Australians, sleep apnoea is a condition where the upper airway from the back of the nose to the throat closes repetitively during sleep, restricting oxygen intake and causing people to wake as often as 100 times or more per hour. Those with untreated sleep apnoea are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease, dementia and depression, and are two to four times more likely to crash a car than the general population.