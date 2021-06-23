Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

You Might Be Surprised To See Where Mortgage Rates Are At Today | June 23, 2021

By Credible
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44EILp_0acysBGw00

Content provided by Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS# 1681276, “Credible.” Not available in all states. www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org

Mortgage rates for refinancing and home purchases are stagnating as inventory shrinks. However, an upward trend still seems apparent given movement during the past week and economic reopenings across America.

Current mortgage refinance rates for June 23, 2021

This week’s mortgage refinancing rates are staying flat since yesterday.

  • 30-year fixed refinance rates: 0.01% lower than yesterday
  • 20-year fixed refinance rates: 0.01% lower than yesterday
  • 15-year fixed refinance rates: 0.02% up ↑ to 2.14%
  • 10-year fixed refinance rates: 0.01% up from yesterday

Rates last updated on June 23rd, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

Make sure to shop around and compare rates with multiple lenders if you decide to refinance. You can do this easily with Credible’s free online tool and see prequalified rates in only three minutes.

Rates appear to be stagnant today as real estate inventory shrinks and investors expect rate changes from the Fed, but the upward trend points to an economic reopening.

Current mortgage rates for June 23, 2021

Like today’s refinance rates, current mortgage rates are stagnant, yet showing an upward trend over the past week.

  • 30-year fixed mortgage rates: down 0.01% from yesterday
  • 20-year fixed mortgage rates: down 0.01% since yesterday
  • 15-year fixed mortgage rates: up 0.02% from yesterday
  • 10-year fixed mortgage rates: up 0.01% since yesterday

Rates last updated on June 23rd, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

Use Credible’s free online tool to compare current mortgage rates from partner lenders and make a more informed decision on your home loan.

Investors expect the Fed to rate interest rates to control inflation, and real estate inventory is shrinking. It appears the run on low rates and available housing is slowing.

Mortgage interest rates forecast

Mortgage rates are closely tied to the federal funds rate — the interest rate banks charge each other when borrowing or lending their excess reserves overnight. The Federal Reserve sets a target rate for banks to follow.

When the economy isn’t great, the Fed may lower rates, and mortgage rates usually fall too, since it becomes cheaper for lenders to make loans. When the economy improves, the Fed may raise rates to try to contain inflation — and mortgage rates could climb.

While no one can exactly forecast how mortgage rates will behave, that federal fund's rate and inflation are among several key indicators that experts can consider when making predictions. Researchers at the Mortgage Bankers Association, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae all predict — to varying degrees — that mortgage rates will rise throughout 2021.

But keep in mind that average rates are no guarantee of the rate you might qualify for when applying for a mortgage. Your credit score, down payment amount, income and many other factors will also come into play.

For your next home purchase, consider using Credible. You can check current mortgage rates from all of our partner lenders without affecting your credit score. Our free online tool is safe and simple to use — and it only takes a few minutes to prequalify.

What causes mortgage rates to fluctuate?

  • Inflation - lowers purchasing power, thus requiring more money to buy goods
  • Economic conditions - ex. the COVID-19 pandemic. When the economy is bad, mortgage rates are low.
  • The Federal Reserve - sets the rate at which lenders can borrow from each other.
  • Origination cost - the cost of the steps lenders take to process a loan, including running a credit check, underwriting, etc.
  • Your own financial/credit history - a lower DTI ratio, the lower your interest rates will be, because it’s less of a risk to the financial lender

How to qualify for a lower mortgage rate

Many factors influence the mortgage rate and terms a lender may offer you. The factors lenders will consider include:

  • Your credit scores and credit history
  • How much you want to borrow
  • The repayment term you’re seeking
  • How much downpayment you have
  • Your income
  • Other factors

Fortunately, you can take steps to make yourself as appealing as possible to potential lenders — and score the best mortgage rate available to you:

  1. Pay off debt. Reducing other debts before you apply for a mortgage can help improve your credit score by reducing your debt-to-income ratio. It can also help ensure you’ll have enough disposable income to be able to make your monthly mortgage payment.
  2. Go for a shorter term. Ten-year and 15-year mortgages tend to have the lowest interest rates. That’s because the shorter term means less risk for lenders. If you’re able to swing a higher monthly payment, a shorter-term could mean a lower interest rate and big interest savings for you over the life of the loan.
  3. Put as much down as you can. Lenders — and many sellers — like to see a down payment of at least 20% (more if you’re able). A bigger down payment could help you get a lower rate, set you apart from other buyers, and help you avoid costly private mortgage insurance (PMI).
  4. Check out first-time homebuyer programs. There are federal and state programs that help first-timers with down payments, closing costs, lower interest and more. Some even offer grants.
  5. Maintain your income . Try to avoid changing or quitting jobs before you apply for a mortgage.
  6. Consider mortgage points. Mortgage points are a closing cost that you pay to the lender upfront in exchange for a lower interest rate. While the points may feel like a big hit at first, a lower interest rate could add up to big interest savings over the life of a mortgage.
Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Rates#Mortgage Insurance#Interest Rates#Credit Score#Nmls#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Freddie Mac#Fannie Mae#Dti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Mortgages
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Benzinga

Which Way Will the Red Hot Real Estate Market Move Next?

Photo by Breno Assis on Unsplash. In the past year, the housing market in the United States has been like riding a roller coaster at a breakneck pace, with demand surging then falling back as many first-time buyers found themselves shut out of a market where houses were already sold by the end of an open-house, and offers needed to be thousands of dollars higher than the asking price to even be considered.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgage Rates End the Week Lower | July 3, 2021

Mortgage rates trended lower this week. By the end of the week, the average rate for a 30-year loan was 3.41% — down 0.028 percentage points than on Monday. Still, rates have managed to stay above the 3.4% mark for most of the week. Whether they stay in this range or slide lower once again remains to be seen.
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

30 Year Mortgage Rates at 3.16%

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: Rates Defy Jobs Report (And Other Weekly Highlights) Rates had a good week, with most lenders at or near their best levels since mid June at the very least. 10yr Treasury yields trickled to their best levels in months by Friday afternoon after managing to break the 1.44% floor that had turned away several recent attempts. [30YR FIXED - 3.16%]
Real EstateMotley Fool

Housing Starts Were Up in May: What This Means for Buyers

New construction projects increased in May. That could give buyers more options. Prospective home buyers in today's real estate market are struggling for one big reason -- there aren't enough properties available to purchase. A major shortage of homes is causing property values to skyrocket on a national level, and buyers are increasingly finding themselves stuck in bidding wars and priced out of neighborhoods that would normally be within their financial reach.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Forbearance totals nudge downwards as more plans come up for review

The number of homeowners in forbearance has declined slightly, showing slow improvement in the past few weeks as the industry waits to see the outcome of more than 200,000 additional reviews in the final days of June. For the weekly period ending June 29, approximately 146,000 plans in Covid-related forbearance...
BusinessLeader-Telegram

Mortgage rates expected to rise, but stay low

Mortgage rates plumbed new depths in December and January, setting all-time lows south of 3%. Rates have mostly climbed since then, and their trajectory for the rest of 2021 depends on a factor that hasn’t played a prominent role in the mortgage market for decades — inflation. “The tug of...
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

AE, MLO, Underwriter Jobs; ECOA, Productivity, QC Tools; Agency Updates; Jobs Report and Mortgage Rates

I realize that this is a commentary about lending, but it is good for MLOs to be cognizant of what their real estate agent client’s clients want… In a kitchen. And here’s a handy dandy chart from builders showing popular kitchen features. My grandmother had one, and I want one: a walk-in pantry! Lots of people want lower rates, despite them often being an indicator of a weaker-than-expected economy, and recently the risk-free 10-year T-note, with no risk of default or prepayment, hit 1.36%. I love the fact that after the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting, plenty of people jumped on the “rates are going up for the rest of the year” bandwagon. Experienced capital markets personnel never bet on the market going one way or the other, and the 10-year dropped in yield after May, and has been relatively steady since. As always, mortgage-backed securities (which determine mortgage rates) lagged the move downward. Certainly, no investor wants to pay a premium above par for a loan that has a higher risk of paying off at par. The audio version of today’s commentary, available here, is sponsored by Origence and features a talk with Brit Barker, VP of Enterprise Solutions, and Michael Farris, VP of Strategic Solutions, about what constitutes a stellar borrowing experience, and how you can achieve it.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Housing market gets more new listings than expected

The super-tight housing market got an influx of new listings in June — an unexpected turn of events as U.S. homes have been in short supply since even before the pandemic. The number of new listings in June rose 5.5 percent compared to a year ago, and 10.9 percent from May, CNBC reported, citing data from Realtor.com.
Real EstateCNBC

Mortgage servicers brace for fallout as Covid bailout comes to an end

An estimated 7.25 million borrowers have participated in forbearance programs at one point or another throughout the coronavirus pandemic, representing 14% of all homeowners with mortgages, according to Black Knight. About 72% of all participants have since left their plans, while 28%, or just more than 2 million, remain in...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Current Mortgage And Refinance Rates Remain Relatively Flat | July 2, 2021

Content provided by Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS# 1681276, “Credible.” Not available in all states. www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Over the past week, mortgage rates have remained relatively flat for refinancing, while those for home purchases have remained flat for the most part. If you’re thinking about refinancing an existing home or buying a...
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Herald

US average mortgage rates decline; 30-year at 2.98%

WASHINGTON -- Mortgage rates declined this week, with the key 30-year loan slipping back below the 3% mark as the economic recovery from the pandemic recession remains robust. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.98% from 3.02% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.07% a year ago.
Real EstatePasadena Star-News

Can a 40-year mortgage save failing borrowers?

On the heels of the July 4 Independence Day weekend celebration, this fall we get to add a loan term extension up to 40 years for a category of failing borrowers. Yes, really. Ginnie Mae, the principal financing arm for government mortgages from agencies like the Federal Housing Administration and Department of Veterans Affairs, issued a press release on June 25 announcing a 40-year mortgage securitization pool without any loan size limitations.
Real EstateSFGate

Mortgage rates dip back below 3%

Mortgage rates didn't stay above 3% for long. After just one week, they slid back below that level. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.98% with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.02% a week ago and 3.07% a year ago.
Businessmpamag.com

Is mortgage demand finally fizzling out?

Mortgage application volume has plunged to its lowest level in almost a year and a half, with significant drops in both refinance and purchase activity, according to the latest reading from the Mortgage Bankers Association. For the week ending June 25, overall mortgage applications fell 6.9% week over week. MBA’s...
BusinessInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Forecast: Rates to rise on economic optimism, inflation fears

Mortgage rates plumbed new depths in December and January, setting all-time lows south of 3%, and have mostly climbed since then. But their trajectory for the rest of 2021 depends on a factor that hasn’t played a prominent role in the mortgage market for decades — inflation. That’s according to...