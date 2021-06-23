You Might Be Surprised To See Where Mortgage Rates Are At Today | June 23, 2021

Content provided by Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS# 1681276, “Credible.” Not available in all states. www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org

Mortgage rates for refinancing and home purchases are stagnating as inventory shrinks. However, an upward trend still seems apparent given movement during the past week and economic reopenings across America.

Current mortgage refinance rates for June 23, 2021

This week’s mortgage refinancing rates are staying flat since yesterday.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 0.01% lower than yesterday

0.01% lower than yesterday 20-year fixed refinance rates: 0.01% lower than yesterday

0.01% lower than yesterday 15-year fixed refinance rates: 0.02% up ↑ to 2.14%

0.02% up ↑ to 2.14% 10-year fixed refinance rates: 0.01% up from yesterday

Rates last updated on June 23rd, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

Rates appear to be stagnant today as real estate inventory shrinks and investors expect rate changes from the Fed, but the upward trend points to an economic reopening.

Current mortgage rates for June 23, 2021

Like today’s refinance rates, current mortgage rates are stagnant, yet showing an upward trend over the past week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: down 0.01% from yesterday

down 0.01% from yesterday 20-year fixed mortgage rates: down 0.01% since yesterday

down 0.01% since yesterday 15-year fixed mortgage rates: up 0.02% from yesterday

up 0.02% from yesterday 10-year fixed mortgage rates: up 0.01% since yesterday

Investors expect the Fed to rate interest rates to control inflation, and real estate inventory is shrinking. It appears the run on low rates and available housing is slowing.

Mortgage interest rates forecast

Mortgage rates are closely tied to the federal funds rate — the interest rate banks charge each other when borrowing or lending their excess reserves overnight. The Federal Reserve sets a target rate for banks to follow.

When the economy isn’t great, the Fed may lower rates, and mortgage rates usually fall too, since it becomes cheaper for lenders to make loans. When the economy improves, the Fed may raise rates to try to contain inflation — and mortgage rates could climb.

While no one can exactly forecast how mortgage rates will behave, that federal fund's rate and inflation are among several key indicators that experts can consider when making predictions. Researchers at the Mortgage Bankers Association, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae all predict — to varying degrees — that mortgage rates will rise throughout 2021.

But keep in mind that average rates are no guarantee of the rate you might qualify for when applying for a mortgage. Your credit score, down payment amount, income and many other factors will also come into play.

What causes mortgage rates to fluctuate?

Inflation - lowers purchasing power, thus requiring more money to buy goods

Economic conditions - ex. the COVID-19 pandemic. When the economy is bad, mortgage rates are low.

The Federal Reserve - sets the rate at which lenders can borrow from each other.

Origination cost - the cost of the steps lenders take to process a loan, including running a credit check, underwriting, etc.

Your own financial/credit history - a lower DTI ratio, the lower your interest rates will be, because it’s less of a risk to the financial lender

How to qualify for a lower mortgage rate

Many factors influence the mortgage rate and terms a lender may offer you. The factors lenders will consider include:

Your credit scores and credit history

How much you want to borrow

The repayment term you’re seeking

How much downpayment you have

Your income

Other factors

Fortunately, you can take steps to make yourself as appealing as possible to potential lenders — and score the best mortgage rate available to you: