Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

Wednesday morning, 7 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

  • AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD).
  • AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the biggest loser, with shares trading down 5.89% to reach its 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.80 and moving down 5.89%.
  • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock hit a yearly low of $70.30. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.
  • Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.49. Shares traded down 0.65%.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) stock hit a yearly low of $23.68. The stock was up 1.51% for the day.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.
  • Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.01. Shares traded up 1.22%.
  • Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock hit $5.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.49%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
5M+
Views
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
