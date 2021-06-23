Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, PA

Clinton County Conservation District: Horse manure in the news

By Admin
therecord-online.com
 11 days ago

LAMAR, PA – Own a horse? Did you know that Pennsylvania law requires you to have a Manure Management Plan?. That’s right. Anyone that has livestock, even one horse, is required by the State to have a written Manure Management Plan. The reason for this is because one mature horse can produce up to 61 pounds of manure each day. That’s eleven tons a year. The good news is, you do not need to be a Certified Nutrient Management Planner to write a manure plan for your backyard horse and pasture and the Clinton County Conservation District is happy to assist you with the effort.

therecord-online.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Lamar, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Clinton County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
County
Clinton County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Manure#The Horses#State#Zoom#Conservation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

At least 17 dead after Philippine military plane crash

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican's criminal tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy See...