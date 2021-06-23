Clinton County Conservation District: Horse manure in the news

LAMAR, PA – Own a horse? Did you know that Pennsylvania law requires you to have a Manure Management Plan?. That’s right. Anyone that has livestock, even one horse, is required by the State to have a written Manure Management Plan. The reason for this is because one mature horse can produce up to 61 pounds of manure each day. That’s eleven tons a year. The good news is, you do not need to be a Certified Nutrient Management Planner to write a manure plan for your backyard horse and pasture and the Clinton County Conservation District is happy to assist you with the effort.