Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

This morning 122 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

  • The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
  • Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) traded up 16.83% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares set a new yearly high of $266.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares set a new yearly high of $2,555.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2,461.91 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares set a new yearly high of $342.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock hit a yearly high price of $579.80. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $268.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a yearly high of $393.44. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were up 0.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $481.73.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) shares hit a yearly high of $23.12. The stock traded up 2.39% on the session.

Target (NYSE:TGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $238.03 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.18%.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $906.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.16%.

PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.61%.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares hit $62.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.2%.

Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) shares hit $12.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.03%.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $361.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.05 on Wednesday, moving up 0.37%.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $612.89 with a daily change of down 0.68%.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $242.92.

TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) shares broke to $680.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $244.85.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $286.93 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.3%.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $103.52. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.

Hess (NYSE:HES) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.08 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.49% for the day.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $227.20. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares hit a yearly high of $400.00. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $348.46. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.62 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $86.35.

Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $365.33. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) shares set a new yearly high of $95.25 this morning. The stock was up 4.18% on the session.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.19. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit $46.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.81%.

Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.59. Shares traded up 0.96%.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) shares set a new yearly high of $38.32 this morning. The stock was up 2.77% on the session.

Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $135.79 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $93.66 with a daily change of up 3.83%.

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.97 on Wednesday, moving up 0.06%.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.52 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.08%.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.17 on Wednesday, moving up 1.46%.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $150.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.41%.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares broke to $138.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $98.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.27%.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.00. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.00.

Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares hit a yearly high of $65.84. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.

W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $69.15. Shares traded up 0.06%.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.13% for the day.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.85%.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares were up 1.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.52%.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares broke to $71.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.29%.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.87. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $95.95. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.80 with a daily change of down 0.56%.

Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit $59.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.9%.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares set a new yearly high of $65.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $25.11 with a daily change of up 8.19%.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) shares were up 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares were up 5.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.71.

Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares broke to $18.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.84 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.53%.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit $80.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.78%.

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.36 for a change of up 2.28%.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares broke to $129.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%.

Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares hit $32.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares set a new yearly high of $11.27 this morning. The stock was up 7.92% on the session.

Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.40. Shares traded up 6.96%.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $102.84. Shares traded up 1.24%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares were up 0.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.80.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares hit a yearly high of $21.98. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.

Comstock Res (NYSE:CRK) shares broke to $6.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.63%.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.87 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.92%.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) shares hit a yearly high of $18.59. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.31 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.19 Wednesday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.

Linx (NYSE:LINX) shares were up 0.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.61 for a change of up 0.78%.

NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.84 with a daily change of up 3.84%.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.64. The stock traded up 3.05% on the session.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.8%.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.87 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.06%.

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) shares hit a yearly high of $6.64. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.90 on Wednesday, moving up 5.95%.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.18 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.86%.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares hit a yearly high of $72.92. The stock traded up 3.85% on the session.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.10. The stock was up 2.68% for the day.

Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE:NID) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.83 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares set a new yearly high of $53.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) shares set a new yearly high of $20.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares hit $15.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.83%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.44 on Wednesday, moving up 0.59%.

Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.22. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares hit $6.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.76%.

Virtus AllianzGI (NYSE:NCV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.08. Shares traded up 0.5%.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) shares were up 6.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.91 for a change of up 6.55%.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares were up 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.20.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.88. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.

North American (NYSE:NOA) shares were up 1.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.09.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.97. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session.

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) shares hit $8.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.49 with a daily change of up 8.76%.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) shares hit a yearly high of $17.50. The stock traded up 1.95% on the session.

PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.00. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares set a new yearly high of $26.05 this morning. The stock was up 2.01% on the session.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.01%.

Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) shares hit a yearly high of $34.67. The stock traded up 2.73% on the session.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.95.

BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares hit a yearly high of $3.25. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.

Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.84 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.17%.

Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.44 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%.

DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.68 with a daily change of up 0.16%.

Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.64 with a daily change of up 5.03%.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) shares hit a yearly high of $24.98. The stock traded down 2.45% on the session.

BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE:BPT) shares set a new yearly high of $6.24 this morning. The stock was up 4.77% on the session.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) shares hit a yearly high of $28.16. The stock traded up 8.12% on the session.

Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) shares were up 6.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.90.

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.39.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares broke to $7.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares hit $13.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.46%.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

