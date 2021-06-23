Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

VIAVI Rolls Out Single Device Airborne System Testing

By Anusuya Lahiri
 10 days ago
  • Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) launched the VIAVI AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set for comprehensive performance verification testing of critical airborne systems from a simple-to-use device.
  • The AVX-10K helps avionics technicians maximize productivity and efficiency across fixed-base operators (FBOs), avionics, airframes manufacturing, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO).
  • The AVX-10K can serve maintenance needs in the cockpit and the aircraft with test abilities ranging from a quick system auto-test to in-depth troubleshooting.
  • The AVX-10K offers an intuitive user interface to help technicians work more efficiently by streamlining setup, testing, and reporting.
  • Additionally, VIAVI Solutions Mobile Tech App helps to operate the device on a smartphone remotely.
  • The cloud-based StrataSync system also provides a central location for securely storing, viewing, and sharing test data.
  • Price action: VIAV shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $17.44 on the last check Wednesday.
