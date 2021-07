Price (3-0) fired a perfect two-thirds of an inning to earn the win over the Cubs on Saturday. Price retired both batters he faced to finish off the ninth inning in a tie game. He was credited with the victory after Cody Bellinger hit a walk-off home run. Price started the season off a little shaky having to adjust to nis new role out of the bullpen, but he has a 2.45 ERA and two wins over his last nine appearances. The 35-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP in 25.2 innings this season.