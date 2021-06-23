Cancel
Astronomy

Mysterious 'Dr Strange'-Style Spiral Over The Pacific Identified

A mysterious spiral that was spotted over the Pacific has now been identified, and it has an interesting origin. Seeing a spiral in the sky may seem like a warning about the end of days or the beginning of a Marvel movie, but they often have logical causes. The large spiral was seen over the northwest Pacific on June 8, and people from the likes of New Caledonia, Tokelau, Samoa and Fiji were mystified by its appearance.

