Grand Rapids, MI

City offices closed July 5 – pools, splash pads & yard waste site open

Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan
 13 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – City of Grand Rapids non-emergency offices and departments are closed Monday, July 5 for the Fourth of July holiday. All Grand Rapids Public Library locations also are closed July 5. Normal operations resume Tuesday, July 6. Other holiday weekend reminders:

  • Grand Rapids’ three pools and 14 splash pads remain open during the Independence Day holiday weekend. Pools are open July 4 (Noon to 4 p.m.) and July 5 (1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.). All splash pads are open July 4 and 5 as usual (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.). For a list of locations and hours, CLICK HERE.
  • The City’s yard waste drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth St. SW is open Friday and Saturday. The hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The drop-off site is for city of Grand Rapids residents only and a valid ID proving residency is required.
  • The City’s refuse, yard waste and recycling collections take place Monday with no delay in service.

For 24-hour access to a variety of our services 365 days a year, CLICK HERE.

Community Policy
ABOUT

Grand Rapids is the second-largest city in Michigan and the county seat of Kent County.

