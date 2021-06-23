Electronic Arts Acquires Warner Bros' Playdemic For $1.4B Cash

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today announced that it has acquired privately-held Dynamixyz, a world-class leader in video-based facial animation services. Founded in 2010 in Cesson-Sévigné, France, Dynamixyz owns and operates a suite of leading-edge, proprietary motion capture, facial-analysis, and full 3D processing tools and technology that combines computer graphics, computer vision, and machine learning. Over the past decade, Dynamixyz has been a valued partner of the entertainment industry, including Take-Two's wholly-owned labels, Rockstar Games and 2K, and has worked on such acclaimed projects as Red Dead Redemption 2 and NBA 2K21, the animated series Love, Death & Robots, and movies, including Avengers: Endgame. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.