We may be a few days away from the official date itself, but the Home Depot 4th of July sale is already fully underway. If you're looking for any number of cheap appliances, items for the home or yard, or even some smart home tech then you're in luck - there are literally thousands of products already on sale. That's a lot to sift through, so we've gone to the trouble of rounding up all the best deals in the Home Depot 4th of July sale right here on this page.