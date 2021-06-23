Everything you need to know about doing an MBA

If you’re an ambitious and driven person who has their heart set on achieving a highflying executive role in a large corporation, there are lots of steps you can take in order to get closer to your goal. For example, you could find yourself a mentor who is already working in the sort of role you’re hoping to get, undertake internships at the sort of companies you’re hoping to work for, or attend events related to the sort of industry you’re hoping to be employed in. One of the biggest advantages you can give yourself however, is taking an MBA.