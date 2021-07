Gasoline prices seem to be stabilizing at the national level, but there doesn't appear to be any relief at local pumps. AAA reports that today's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.07, down one cent in the past week. One year ago, the price was $2.13. The New York State average is $3.13, up two cents from last week. A year ago, the state average was $2.23. AAA says the increase in total supply, even as gas demand increased, has helped to limit pump price fluctuations this week on the national level. However, local motorists aren’t seeing much relief at the pump, and rising crude oil prices could mean higher prices later this month.