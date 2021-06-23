Man arrested after body found near Lakeville day care

Google Streetview

A Lakeville man was arrested after a female was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a day care in Lakeville early Tuesday morning.

A 32-year-old man is being held in the Dakota County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder after being released from the hospital, where he was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Lakeville Police Department said in an update Tuesday evening.

The victim, who knew the suspect, was found at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 203rd Street and Icefall Trail. She had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has not been identified.

Belle Plaine police early Tuesday located a vehicle believed to be involved with the victim's death in Lakeville.

According to Belle Plaine Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Elk Street for a disturbance call at 1:11 a.m. A woman reported a man was suicidal and trying to gain entry into the building.

Officers made contact with the man about one block north of the building, with police noting he had self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was arrested without incident, and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

During the investigation, police located the vehicle involved in the woman's death.

When the suspect was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon, he was arrested and booked into jail, Lakeville police said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.