Demian Maia praises Matt Brown following recent rematch callout: “The respect is mutual”

UFC welterweight veteran Demian Maia praised Matt Brown following his recent callout for a rematch, suggesting that “the respect is mutual.”. The 43-year-old Maia recently lost a unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad at UFC 263 and following the fight, UFC president Dana White hinted that could be the last time we see the legendary Brazilian inside the Octagon as Maia is one of the oldest fighters in the UFC and is on a two-fight losing skid. However, Maia has said that he wants to fight one more time before he hangs up his gloves for good, and he called out Nate Diaz for his final fight.