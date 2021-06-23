Racist vandalism under investigation in Washington County

Washington County Sheriff's Office

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents of racist vandalism that have occurred within the last week.

The department is asking for information from the public on incidents in Scandia and May Township.

A Facebook post from the department shows pictures of a van vandalized with spray paint in Scandia. The department censored some of the vandalism, though a swastika appears to be painted on the back of the van.

The second photo from a fence in May Township shows "Black Lives Matter" and "We Believe..." lawn signs torn up along with a “Stop Asian Hate” banner.

An initial investigation into the incidents did not produce any suspects, according to the post.

"These crimes are not a reflection of the great communities and people of Scandia and May Township,” Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry said in a statement.

“These types of hate crimes will be thoroughly investigated and those found responsible will be charged."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department’s tip like at (651) 430-7850.