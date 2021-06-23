Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

1 killed, 1 seriously injured when motorcycle crashes into ditch

By Melissa Turtinen
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTLbi_0acyq3Dx00
Pixabay

One person was killed and another was injured when their motorcycle crashed into a ditch in northern Minnesota Tuesday night.

A couple riding westbound on County Road 108 Northwest near County Road 7 Northwest in Brandon Township crashed into the south ditch around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, another motorcyclist who was riding with them reported to police, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The 911 caller said the driver of the motorcycle was injured and it was unclear if his passenger was breathing.

The passenger, who hasn't been identified, was declared dead at the scene. The driver, 44-year-old Shawn August Olson, of Brandon, was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

From January-May of this year, 11 motorcyclists have been killed in crashes. And preliminary numbers show more people have died on Minnesota roads so far this year than at the same time last year — 160 people have been killed in traffic crashes this year, compared with 111 in 2020, the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Community Policy
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Douglas County, NVRecord-Courier

Authorities release name of woman killed in Saturday rollover

A Wellington woman was killed on Saturday after she was thrown from a vehicle during a rollover collision just east of the Douglas County line. Virginia Shrum, 43, was a passenger in a 2010 Toyota Venza at around 5:26 p.m. that was westbound on Highway 208 about a mile from Jack Wright Pass.
Christian County, MOKYTV

Two missing teens found dead Thursday from crash investigation in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two missing teenagers from Forsyth, Missouri were found dead Thursday while authorities investigated a crash in Christian County. Braden Allen Tuck, 18, and Damien James Grant, 18, disappeared on May 25. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed the deaths of both teenagers, nine days after they disappeared. KY3 was informed that family members have been notified.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Man, woman identified in fatal I-75 crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified the man and the woman who died after semis crashed head-on I-75 Friday. Momin Shoukri, 26, and his passenger Rose Portillo, 37, died due to a crash that happened around 3 p.m. at the 3.8-mile marker near Hopple Street. >> Two people killed in I-75...
Accidentswpsdlocal6.com

9-year-old's joyride ends in crash

(KSL/NBC News) — Police body camera video shows the aftermath of a 9-year-old Utah girl's wild drive in her family's car. The video came from one of the responding officers as he walked up to the car with the young girl and her 4-year-old sister inside. As the officer approaches,...
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Large bull dies in single-vehicle accident early this morning

A wayward bull succumbed to injuries suffered in a single-vehicle accident early this morning north of Salina. A 17-year-old Bennington boy was northbound in the 1900 block of N. Ohio Street when the 2011 Chrysler 300 he was driving struck a "very large" black bull in the roadway, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. The accident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Henderson County, NCwnctimes.com

Henderson County Medics Seriously Injured in Accident

Yesterday evening, two of our personnel were transporting a patient to a facility when they were struck head on by another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of the vehicle that struck them died at the scene. Our personnel were seriously injured and were transported to Mission Hospital. As of this afternoon one of them is in critical but stable condition and the other one is in stable condition. At the request of family members, we will not be disclosing the names of our personnel involved in the accident or the extent of their injuries. The patient in our ambulance was also injured and was taken by another ambulance to a local hospital. They were treated and released.
AccidentsBBC

Arizona police shoot driver who crashed into charity bike ride

A man in a pick-up truck drove into cyclists taking part in a charity bike ride in Arizona, leaving six of them in a critical condition. The incident happened at about 07:25 (14:25 GMT) in Show Low, a city about 180 miles north-east of Phoenix. Police said the suspect, described...
AccidentsWFMZ-TV Online

Bicyclists Struck Driver Shot

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6. Authorities say a driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona, critically injuring several riders. Police say officers chased the driver Saturday and shot him outside a nearby hardware store. Six cyclists are in critical condition after the crash in the mountain town of Show Low, about a three-hour drive northeast of Phoenix. One was flown to a hospital near Phoenix. The 35-year-old suspect also was hospitalized in critical condition. A city spokeswoman said the suspect didn't comply when officers tried to arrest him, but the circumstances of the shooting haven't been released.
Marathon County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

1 dead, 2 injured in Hwy. 29 crash

The victim in a fatal weekend crash on Hwy. 29 has been identified as 40-year-old Matthew S. Froehlich, of Minnesota. Two other adults were injured in the crash, one seriously, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 1:38 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Driver arrested in wreck that injured two young children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested the driver in a rollover wreck that seriously injured two young children. Jimmy Landis, 36, of Topeka was booked on connection with aggravated battery, aggravated child endangerment, battery of a law enforcement officer, interference with medical personnel, interference with law enforcement, child restraint violations, driving under the influence and driving while suspended.
Lublin, WIWISN

Unattended 2-year-old hit, killed by train

LUBLIN, Wis. (AP) — A 2-year-old child was hit and killed by a train in a rural part of Wisconsin, according to sheriff's officials. Dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about a pedestrian being struck by a train the the village of Lublin. That's in Taylor County,...