1 killed, 1 seriously injured when motorcycle crashes into ditch

Pixabay

One person was killed and another was injured when their motorcycle crashed into a ditch in northern Minnesota Tuesday night.

A couple riding westbound on County Road 108 Northwest near County Road 7 Northwest in Brandon Township crashed into the south ditch around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, another motorcyclist who was riding with them reported to police, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The 911 caller said the driver of the motorcycle was injured and it was unclear if his passenger was breathing.

The passenger, who hasn't been identified, was declared dead at the scene. The driver, 44-year-old Shawn August Olson, of Brandon, was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

From January-May of this year, 11 motorcyclists have been killed in crashes. And preliminary numbers show more people have died on Minnesota roads so far this year than at the same time last year — 160 people have been killed in traffic crashes this year, compared with 111 in 2020, the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.