Chester County Youth Theater Camp presents Disney’s Frozen Jr.
The Chester County Youth Theater Camp proudly presents Disney’s Frozen Jr. at 7 p.m. Friday, June 25 and 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at Freed-Hardeman University’s Loyd Auditorium. Golden Circle Tickets in the first eight center rows are $15 for adults and $12 for children. General admission tickets are $11 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under. Proceeds from ticket sales support the Chester County elementary fine arts programs and Chester County Youth Theater. Individuals may buy tickets online at fhutickets.com or pay at the door.chestercountyindependent.com