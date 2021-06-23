Surprise 5.9% drop in new home sales; prices hit record high

CNN– If you’re looking to buy a new house anytime soon, you better start saving up now. U.S. home prices just hit a new record last month. The National Association of Realtors says the average home price in May was more than $350,000. That’s a 24% price hike from May 2020, and it marks the 111th consecutive month of year-over-year price gains. Coincidentally, the rise in costs means that home sales are falling. The Midwest was the only region that saw a rise in sales in May.