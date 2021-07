The Houston Astros will meet the Cleveland Indians at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Astros are coming into this match with four consecutive losses. The team was completely swept by the Orioles in its previous series and they ended the last match with a score of 2-5. Houston made 2 runs, 5 hits, and 2 RBIs during the game. Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel scored a point each in the 4th inning. The Astros are 1st in the AL West standings with a 48-33 record.