Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Fraudsters Are Coming For Your Customers’ Accounts, And This Is Why

By Itay Levy
Forbes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItay Levy is the CEO and Co-Founder of Identiq, the world's first anonymous identity validation network. If you think about the harm fraudsters want to do to your business, you probably think about online checkout — because fraudsters want to steal from you. You’re right. They do. And for over a decade, they were focused on the point of payment, on tricking your checkout process into letting them steal. But now things have changed and they’re coming for your accounts.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Fraud#Europe#Co Founder Of Identiq#Ato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Product Reviews
Related
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

Simplify banking for your customers in the cloud

"I got into banking to push paper and fill out forms." Your day job doesn't have to be this hard. We know you're dealing with rising customer expectations, changing governance and compliance policies, and growing competition. Collaboration has become widespread, making sharing and securing sensitive files across your customers, third parties, devices, and apps all the more critical.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Why Tribe Believes In The Power Of Customer Communities

What if your customers could do your work for you – answering each other’s questions about your products, coming up with ideas for improvements, and spurring each other on to make more use of your services? This, suggests Siavash Mahmoudian, cofounder and CEO of Tribe, is the promise of the customer communities that his company helps its clients to build.
Marketsfreightwaves.com

Taking risk away for your customers — #WithSONAR

Success in data sales comes when you add value for clients by taking away as much risk as possible. What data can help you do that?. On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor host special guest Phil Schmidbauer, senior director of analytics at ODW Logistics and Transportation.
EconomyWestport News

What Makes a Customer Valuable to Your Business?

Every entrepreneur knows that customers are important. Without customers, you wouldn’t have a business. These are the patrons who buy your products and services, supplying your company with revenue so it can serve other customers; they’re the biggest link in the chain. Naturally, most entrepreneurs focus heavily on what they...
Colorado Statebroomfieldenterprise.com

Fraudsters sneaking into Colorado unemployment accounts via a backdoor

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has made big strides in reducing fraudulent claims filed using stolen or fabricated identities. But that has pushed scammers in a new and more conventional direction: trying to steal the log-in information of claimants who have successfully passed the ID.me screen. The phishing...
RestaurantsPosted by
pymnts

Report: AI Helps Chipotle Stop Account Takeover Fraud Without Tipping Off The Fraudsters

Fraud is endemic across a vast range of industries, but few suffer as acutely as the restaurant industry and the associated field of mobile order-ahead. One data breach that struck third-party delivery service DoorDash in 2019 resulted in almost 5 million consumers’ personal data being compromised, and these attacks have only increased in frequency as customers shifted to mobile ordering in record numbers over the past year.
EconomyInsurance Journal

What Is Umbrella Coverage and Why Should Your Customers Buy It?

I came across this comment in a social media group that I subscribe to. Someone was lamenting that their personal umbrella premium went up. As I read the post, I noted that even with the premium increase, that person was paying a fairly reasonable amount of money for plenty of coverage. All in all, anyone that shops for umbrella liability (especially personal umbrella) policies should find that they are not very expensive and significant limits are available.
TechnologyShawano Leader

Win Your Customer Trust with These Data Privacy Tips

One of the most common goals for businesses is to gain customer trust. Earning the trust of the customers isn’t just simply beneficial for increasing sales or boosting brand awareness. It can impact the overall growth of the company and help it stand out among its competitors. But how can you gain and keep the trust of your customers?
Internetmspoweruser.com

Personal information of 700 million LinkedIn users is now up for sale online

In what appears to be a massive data breach, the personal information of around 700 million LinkedIn users has been leaked on a hacker forum. The data breach exposed phone numbers, physical addresses, geolocation data, and inferred salaries. However, the leaked profile information doesn’t contain sensitive information like credit card details or legal documents.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Why Focusing On The Customer Is At The Heart Of Business Purpose

N his recent book, The Heart of Business, former Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly recalls an epiphany while working as an executive at another company. He was running Vivendi’s video games division when the parent company acquired Universal. Drawing on his experience of managing post-merger situation while a consultant at McKinsey & Co, he emailed his boss arguing that he should be part of the team leading the integration of the two companies. It worked and he found himself leading the effort to extract the synergies in the U.S.. It was a big step up for him and was announced in a press release, making him excited. The feeling was short-lived, however, because as, he writes, “there were not many synergies to extract.” He had landed a job that was, in his words, “at once prestigious and largely pointless.” Fortunately, he only had to spend about 18 months dragging himself to meetings and taking part in largely meaningless activities. Vivendi’s buying spree had left the company with so much debt it was soon in crisis — and Joly was part of the team leading the restructuring. Along the way, he learned a valuable lesson. “Be aware — and beware — of what drives you,” he warns. Ever since this episode, he says, he has tried to assess career choices according to a different yardstick to before. He asks himself if the job is aligned with his purpose, if he will be able to make a significant contribution and if he will enjoy it.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reader's Digest

5 Common Cash App Scams and How to Avoid Them

Money-transfer apps like Cash App have grown in popularity as people ditch cash post-coronavirus—but scams on these apps are rising, too. While fraudsters are sneaky and often convincing, their scams also tend to share common traits that make them easier to spot. Here are the risks of using Cash App and how to avoid the common Cash App scams that could leave you, your information, and your money vulnerable to criminals. To protect your financial and personal information from scammers, learn how to spot phishing emails, eBay scams, area code phone scams, phone call scams, and online shopping scams, too.
EconomyForbes

How To Get The Most Out Of Your MyMedicare Account

President/CEO at Healthcare Solutions Direct, LLC, a nationwide insurance agency focused primarily on the retiree health market. Tracking your Medicare account information by registering online should be just as important as getting the coverage itself. Maintaining an online account with Medicare not only gives you a way to store your information, but it also ensures you have easy access to all your information. If you have Medicare, I recommend that you also set up a MyMedicare.gov account.
Small BusinessInc.com

Why Business Owners Need to Stop Doing Their Own Accounting

The pandemic made us all realize just how important having a good accounting framework in place is for small- and medium-size businesses. Sadly, I saw so many of my clients struggle with the basic know-how needed to fill out the forms and paperwork required for Payroll Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. For some, it cost them their share of badly needed money. For others, even more headaches at a time when they couldn't afford them.
Cell PhonesLifehacker

Uninstall These Malicious Android Apps That Stole Facebook Passwords

Researchers from Dr. Web have found nine apps with more than 5.8 million combined downloads that were sneakily stealing user’s Facebook passwords using a genuine Facebook login page. As of writing, Google has banned the developer and removed these nine apps from the Play Store, but if you’ve downloaded any of them, it’s time to change your passwords.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

TikTok Account Exposes "Hidden" Google Hacks That Are Blowing People's Minds

There's something inexplicably satisfying about finding an Easter egg or teensy-tiny surprise. Whether it's in a video game that hides a head nod to previous iterations of a classic franchise, or even a film that includes a bit of foreshadowing (like Dr. Grant tying together two "female" belt buckles on the airplane in Jurassic Park), hidden details tend to make people happy. Which could be why so many folks are stoked about this Google-themed TikTok account.
ComputersThe Next Web

Get Private Internet Access VPN for almost 70% off — and get a $15 credit too

TLDR: Protect your information and all your online activity with a subscription to Private Internet Access, now at nearly 70 percent off. If you’re worried about being watched while online, it’s because you already are. Internet service providers (ISPs) can log everything you do. Online destinations from retail giants to social media platforms harvest information about you and can sell that data to virtually anyone. And yeah, getting emails or Facebook ads about the book you just did a Google search for are more than a little creepy.
Electronicskomando.com

Yikes! 10 tech gadgets that play fast and loose with your privacy

As more data breaches occur, a huge focus has once again been thrust on privacy and protecting your personal information. You can take steps to secure your data, but a surprisingly large number of devices don’t afford you the option. Unless you go digging through the technical specifications and schematics,...