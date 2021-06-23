Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New Music Experience NFT Platform Atlanticus launches & drops Exclusive Paul Oakenfold ‘Magna Carta’ NFT

musicfestivalcentral.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Atlanticus have the creativity and imagination to help create the kind of unique digital piece we envisaged in thoughtful and sensitive ways. They really understand how to help tell a story in the right way, regardless of the priceless nature of the manuscript. We’re working closely with them to find the right music collaborator. We have the worldwide exclusive rights in all sectors and are opening up this once in a millennium opportunity to them with the Magna Carta for NFT’s. Knowing that the really care about every element of this which is essential when taking something of such historical significance half way around the world during a global pandemic” said Luke Purser, Director at Hawkwood International.

www.musicfestivalcentral.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Paul
Person
Paul Oakenfold
Person
Banksy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Other Music#Dance Music#Nft#Hawkwood International#Universe#World Famous Group Co#Clubbing Tv Co#European#Altanticus#Business Partnerships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

WILSONN sells interactive music video filter as NFT for US$44,000

Australian R&B artist WILSONN has made history as the first Australian artist to auction an interactive music video AR (augmented reality) filter as a non-fungible token (NFT). Created to promote his single ‘Standing Floors’, the interactive music video AR filter, fetched a final bid of USD $44,110 via blockchain marketplace...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

SuperRare dropping inaugural Jerry Garcia Music Fine Art NFT

This NFT drop heralds the arrival of the artist’s music in a new virtual space. The Jerry Garcia Music Arts label has partnered with the ecologically conscious Aerial to release the legend’s first ever music art NFT. The cryptoart or NFT (non-fungible-token) will be available on the SuperRare platform on July 12th. The title of the one-of a-kind piece will be announced upon its release.
TennisPosted by
Coinspeaker

Beeple Presents NFT Platform WENEW to Sell Moments in Time

Beeple asserted that the NFTs constituted a new prototype that feeds off the remarkable achievements in human history, which can be commemorated and honored through the platform. Mike Winkelmann aka Beeple, one of the most famous digital artists around the world, presented WENEW, the premier curator and provisioner of iconic...
MusicPosted by
Forbes

OneOf CEO Talks New, Affordable ‘Green’ Music NFT Platform—With $5 NFTs

As NFT sales make headlines after selling for millions of dollars, a new startup wants to appeal to music artists and fans for a more affordable experience—as low as $5. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are unique digital items supported by a blockchain—like digital art. (Read more here). OneOf is a “green” NFT platform built for the music world that’s positioned with a unique appeal to musicians, listeners and environmentalists.
MusicYour EDM

GunFight Unveils “Heroes and Zeroes” With An NFT Drop

Following bass anthems such as the complextro-inspired “Future Punk” and the fiery single “Street Sweeper,” US-based talent GunFight is back with his fourth release this year, this time independently sharing “Heroes and Zeroes.” Throughout his long career, GunFight has received support by industry heavyweights such as Slushii, Zeds Dead and Jauz, as well as acclaim from a large number of established publications, yet is seemingly only getting started.
Visual ArtPosted by
Forbes

Institut Launches First Artist-Led NFT Platform

Intrepid art world veteran Kenny Schachter never met a disruptive project he didn’t like. So when Joe Kennedy and Jonny Burt of Unit London asked him to curate an exhibition for an art-led platform for NFTs – those controversial works minted on the blockchain and surrounded by a hype bubble – Schachter quickly agreed.
Musicthebrag.com

5 of the biggest and best music NFT collections yet

In the first half of 2021, NFTs, non-fungible tokens, have become an almost ubiquitous part of the music industry, for better or worse. For the uninitiated, an NFT is a unit of data that certifies that a digital asset is unique and not interchangeable. As the music industry struggles in the streaming era to compensate artists properly, it was only a matter of time before musicians followed the art world into NFTs.
Visual Artbitcoinist.com

Glamorous Art Launch on NFT STARS Marketplace

The new NFT marketplace is hitting the market! NFT STARS is a unique platform that will provide every artist with the opportunity to realize and monetize their talents in the crypto market. NFT STARS offers a number of solutions and tools that will help new users to understand the NFT...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

The Rise Of Dubstep As An Electronic Dance Music Theme

Dubstep and electronic dance music riddim artists are constantly evolving their music to keep up with the fast paced beat. These artists create new sounds and sound patterns every week to keep the party going and the dance floor alive. No longer are these sound-setters restricted to one style or another. These artists use various instruments such as keyboards, samples, reverb, delay, chorus, and a lot more.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Euphoria 2021 – The Deepest Smells of E-Dance

Electronic Dance Music EZY 2021 will take the party by storm this year. This is going to be the year that Ibiza welcomes the new dawn of rave music on the shores of Europe. With the success of “Clarity” and “Amenia” last year many people are lining up for tickets to the annual Electronic Dance Music Festival (EDM). The best way to get tickets is online. You can choose from a variety of tickets packages that are available at online sites that sell electronic dance music.
Musicmixmag.net

Listen to Jordan Nocturne's trippy 'A Different Tempo' playlist

Between overseeing a rebrand of both himself as an artist and his label Nocturne and becoming a dad - Jordan Nocturne hasn’t had much time to get contemplative during the pandemic. Beginning with his work on the two-part ‘From Belfast With Love’ charity compilation initially released in May 2020 -...
Musicmusicfestivalcentral.com

Sailor & I releases Diving For Lost Treasure LP via METAPHYSICAL

This July, Sailor & I proudly presents his new album Diving For Lost Treasure on Get Physical's exciting sister label METAPHYSICAL. The richly layered 10-track album of grown up indie-dance gems is "for lovers, of all ages, who are keen to explore all sides of life and who even dare enough to Dive For Lost Treasure within themselves."
Visual Artbeincrypto.com

Musée Launches NFT-Owned Marketplace Platform

The Musée platform launches July 20, 2021, giving creators, collectors, and investors the chance to own one of the world’s first NFT Marketplace plots. Musée is an innovative new project by the Canadian company Inverted Studios, which has combined Ethereum blockchain technology with digital art to launch the world’s first NFT-owned marketplace platform. The launch begins Tuesday July 20, 2021, where the 10 000 plots will be available for purchase.
Musicmusicfestivalcentral.com

Télépopmusik celebrate 20th anniversary of ‘Breathe’ with remix package

Krystal Klear, Digitalism, Moscoman and more step up to rework the original as it marks 20 years since it was first released. Telepopmusik is celebrating the 20 years anniversary of their most iconic song “Breathe” and will release new remixes by Krystal Klear, Moscoman, Digitalism, Kid Francescoli, Mounika, Juicy Cola & Speaking Minds on July 9th 2021.
Musicstereoboard.com

Jack Savoretti - Europiana (Album Review)

If albums were rated according to best intentions, even the most bitter listener would happily give Jack Savoretti’s sojourn into the worlds of disco, funk and ‘80s synth-pop a big thumbs up. Designed as a soundtrack to the summer holidays we’ve recently been denied, the singer wanted ‘Europiana’ to provide much needed escapism after a year of turmoil and to celebrate the music that binds citizens of Europe together. A lofty goal.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Metallica Debut 1990 Rehearsal Recording of ‘Holier Than Thou’

Ahead of the 30th anniversary reissue of 'The Black Album' and a separate, star-studded covers tribute album featuring dozens of artists, Metallica have unfurled another rare track, this time a 1990 pre-production rehearsal recording of "Holier Than Thou." The instrumental version of the song, heard at the bottom of the...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Pink Noise

It’s been five years since we last heard from Laura Mvula, and boy what a five years it has been. From Western democracies sliding further into far-right leadership, to the outbreak of a global pandemic that has cost the best part of four million lives, I think we can safely say its been a tumultuous last few trips around the sun.
Rock MusicPosted by
WITF

Icon: Music Through the Lens

This new six-part series exposes the eye-opening, thrilling world of live music photography. Icon follows the fascinating lives and often wild experiences of the artists who documented popular music in images, from the earliest darkrooms to the fast-evolving digital landscapes of the present day. Featuring irreverent interviews with some of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy