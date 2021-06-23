Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Paris Jackson’s Green Hair Makeover: She Leaves Salon With Fierce New Look — Before & After Photos

By Emily Selleck
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris has ditched her signature brunette locks in favor of bright, green highlights. See the stunning pics!. Paris Jackson has a brand new look! The middle child of the late Michael Jackson stepped out in Los Angeles on June 22 rocking a striking ‘do, featuring bright green highlights. The 23-year-old was seen leaving a hair salon and picking up an iced coffee from Starbucks, as she donned new, emerald strands of hair. She cut a casual figure in a green printed tee featuring rock band The Doors, along with purple and black tie-dyed leggings.

hollywoodlife.com
Community Policy
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Paris Jackson
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#Bright Green#Green Hair Makeover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Paris Jackson is still close with family after saying she felt 'alone' after coming out

Paris Jackson “remains close” with her family after she recently said she felt “alone” after coming out to them. The 23-year-old actress and singer – who is the daughter of Debbie Rowe and the late Michael Jackson – is a member of the LGBTQ community, and recently admitted it was difficult for her to come out to her “very religious” extended family, as many of them still believe “homosexuality is very taboo”.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Paris Jackson Added a Peekaboo Layer of Green Under Her Blonde Hair

Paris Jackson exudes rockstar energy, and her latest hair change only adds to her overall vibe. While the musician, actress, and model has kept her hair pretty consistent over the past few years—rocking dirty blonde, shaggy locks that suit her style well—she recently decided to add some color to the mix. Seen in an Instagram photo posted by her stylist, Jackson is now sporting an under-layer of emerald green hair, making her already effortlessly cool beachy waves look even cooler.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Christina Aguilera Struts Into Her Concert Rehearsal Wearing Fierce, Black Leather Suit – Watch

Christina Aguilera looked fierce in an all-black leather suit when she walked into her Hollywood Bowl concert!. When it comes to Christina Aguilera, 40, she always knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she strolled into her Hollywood Bowl concert rehearsal. The singer looked fabulous when she rocked baggy black leather pants with a matching oversized black leather blazer. The jacket was cinched in at the waist with a belt that had silver chain links on it and she styled her look with a silver cross choker necklace and matching earrings. While we loved her outfit, it was her super high and tight platinum blonde ponytail that stole the show. She kept her hair pin-straight and the length fell all the way to her behind. She posted a video of the outfit with the caption, “It’s an honor to collaborate with the incredibly talented @gustavodudamel and the @LAPhil Hollywood Bowl July 16 & 17! Any guesses on the setlist? Tickets are available at HollywoodBowl.com/Calendar”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

See Paris Jackson’s Edgy Beauty and Style Evolution

Paris Jackson has a totally unique fashion sense. While she’s had her ups and downs in the spotlight recently, Michael Jackson‘s daughter has aways maintained her stance as a red carpet stand-out with her quirky, boho fashion sense that makes Us excited to see what she’s going to wear next.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Yvonne Strahovski Debuts Short Cropped Hair Makeover: Before & After Pics

Yvonne Strahovski showed off a killer new haircut on Instagram, and the fans are loving it!. Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski, 38, is rocking a much shorter hairstyle these days and we love it. On June 21, Yvonne took a break from doing press interviews for her upcoming film The Tomorrow Wars, to snap a quick selfie that showed off her new bob hairstyle. Flaunting her edgy new look in the photo, Yvonne looked straight at the camera and captioned it, “Short hair don’t care,” along with with a peace sign.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Olivia Rodrigo Posted a Photo in a Little Black Dress That's Already Selling Out

Olivia Rodrigo has captured the hearts of music fans with her album Sour, and now she's after the hearts of fashion girls, too. Last week, the 18-year-old singer posted a photo on Instagram wearing a little black dress paired with stockings and double decker Mary Janes. She accessorized with chunky layered necklaces (with teeth!) and a Twilight bag — a look that's giving us edgy, 2000s vibes.
New York City, NYPosted by
OK! Magazine

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Turn Heads In Stylish Ensembles During Ultra Chic Soirée In NYC — Photos

Following the screening of the documentary This is Paris at the Tribeca Film Festival, Paris Hilton and her fiancé Carter Reum hosted a fabulous after-party in NYC. The party took place at the SoHo residence of Joe and Christie Marchese in New York City late last month, and guests cheered to the success of the socialite turned mogul's latest project with Tequila Komos.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Ariana Grande Chopped Off Her Iconic Ponytail

Ariana Grande just said goodbye to her signature accessory: the super-high ponytail. One month after her wedding to Dalton Gomez, Grande debuted the newlywed haircut no one saw coming: a blunt, shoulder-skimming lob. The "Positions" singer revealed her new hair in a discreet Instagram post — which she shared on...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Stuns In A PVC Leopard Print Dress Near The Trevi Fountain In Rome

No tourist outfits here: Kim Kardashian rocked a form-fitting dress in Rome. See the photo!. Kim Kardashian does not believe in tourist attire. The KKW Beauty founder, 40, strolled the cobblestoned streets of Rome on June 29 in a PVC leopard-print dress and strappy heels near the Trevi Fountain. In lieu of a fanny pack, Kim paired the form-fitting dress with a matching leopard-print clutch bag and sunglasses, and she completed the look with an up-do hairstyle.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Covers Up In Nothing But A Blanket As She Lounges In Bed In Rome — Photo

Kim Kardashian (almost) bared it all for a sexy snapshot taken in what seems to be her hotel room in Rome, Italy. Kim Kardashian, 40, is looking sexy as ever during her getaway to Rome, Italy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed on a bed in the Italian city wearing nothing but a white blanket for a fierce snapshot she shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 1. Kim’s stunning black wavy hair only added to her remarkable look. She captioned her post: “Good Morning Rome, Good Night LA.”
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Go Full Y2K in Juicy Couture's Velour Tracksuits

A ’00s favorite, Juicy Couture‘s OG velour tracksuit celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Loved by fashion icons Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears among many others, the top and bottom set now returns in four new styles as part of the brand’s anniversary capsule range. Each garment dons an updated crest inspired by the original design, while Juicy’s famous slogans are splashed across the separates. Standout details include “In Juicy We Trust” lettering on the back of the comfy pants. Consider wearing the all-black set for a chic look, or the pale gray, pastel pink and blue options for an effortless casual fit.
Hair CareHello Magazine

Steph McGovern wows fans with unbelievable hair makeover

Steph McGovern looked fabulous in a new photo shared to social media which showed the presenter's intricate choice of hairstyle – and some fans could hardly believe the new look!. The Steph's Packed Lunch host took to Instagram to model the 'do, which saw her chin-length bob neatly styled into...
Hair CareHello Magazine

Gemma Atkinson wows with fabulous hair makeover

Gemma Atkinson showed off a new hair look at the weekend – and we love it! The actress and presenter took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a couple of behind-the-scenes glimpses of her transformation. In the first, a photo showed her sitting in front of a mirror at...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Vera Wang celebrates 72nd birthday in style with Cher (sort of)

Vera Wang celebrated her 72nd birthday in style with a neon dress, bubbly Prosecco and a VIP appearance from a music icon (well, sort of). The fashion designer marked her birthday with a lavish party on June 27 and shared pictures and video on Instagram of the celebration. "B DAY....
Designers & CollectionsVogue

20 Jacquemus AW21 Looks The Insta Girls Will Swoon Over

King of hype Simon Porte Jacquemus bypassed a wheat field (see his spring/summer 2021 outdoor catwalk at the French Vexin Regional Natural Park) in favour of a colour-block dome that mimicked the inside of a tent to present his autumn/winter 2021 Jacquemus collection, “La Montagne”. The stripped-back setting let his...