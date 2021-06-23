Paris Jackson’s Green Hair Makeover: She Leaves Salon With Fierce New Look — Before & After Photos
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris has ditched her signature brunette locks in favor of bright, green highlights. See the stunning pics!. Paris Jackson has a brand new look! The middle child of the late Michael Jackson stepped out in Los Angeles on June 22 rocking a striking ‘do, featuring bright green highlights. The 23-year-old was seen leaving a hair salon and picking up an iced coffee from Starbucks, as she donned new, emerald strands of hair. She cut a casual figure in a green printed tee featuring rock band The Doors, along with purple and black tie-dyed leggings.hollywoodlife.com