Paris Jackson’s Green Hair Makeover: She Leaves Salon With Fierce New Look — Before & After Photos

Christina Aguilera looked fierce in an all-black leather suit when she walked into her Hollywood Bowl concert!. When it comes to Christina Aguilera, 40, she always knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she strolled into her Hollywood Bowl concert rehearsal. The singer looked fabulous when she rocked baggy black leather pants with a matching oversized black leather blazer. The jacket was cinched in at the waist with a belt that had silver chain links on it and she styled her look with a silver cross choker necklace and matching earrings. While we loved her outfit, it was her super high and tight platinum blonde ponytail that stole the show. She kept her hair pin-straight and the length fell all the way to her behind. She posted a video of the outfit with the caption, “It’s an honor to collaborate with the incredibly talented @gustavodudamel and the @LAPhil Hollywood Bowl July 16 & 17! Any guesses on the setlist? Tickets are available at HollywoodBowl.com/Calendar”