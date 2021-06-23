Cancel
Astronomy

A full strawberry supermoon rises on Thursday

By Abigail Rosenthal
MySanAntonio
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like we still have one more supermoon rising for 2021. According to NASA's Gordon Johnston, a full Strawberry Moon rises June 24, and it just barely qualifies as a supermoon. THIS WEEK IN SPACE: A planet made of water and China, Russia collaborate on moon base. Supermoons are full...

Aerospace & Defensearcamax.com

82-year-old woman is going into space

(UPI) Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin has chosen 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk to ride into space on the company's first crewed flight July 20. Funk was one of the Mercury 13 women who trained under the same conditions as men in the 1960s, but never were selected as astronauts. She logged more than 19,000 flight hours and became the first female inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration.
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

Aeronautics pioneer Wally Funk to join Jeff Bezos on first crewed Blue Origin flight

Half a century after passing all the tests to become a NASA astronaut, 82-year-old pilot and aeronautics pioneer Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk is finally going to space. But instead of launching in a NASA Mercury Project capsule as she had aspired to do in the 1960s, she'll ride alongside Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos on the first crewed flight of a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

Woman aged 82 will go into space with Bezos: Blue Origin

Trailblazing woman aviator Wally Funk, 82, will join Jeff Bezos this month on the first crewed spaceflight for the billionaire's company Blue Origin, the firm announced Thursday. The trip is 60 years overdue for Funk, who was one of the Mercury 13 -- the first women trained to fly to space from 1960-1961, but excluded because of their gender. On July 20 she will become the oldest person ever to go to space when she takes part in the journey aboard the New Shepard launch vehicle along with Bezos, his brother Mark and one other traveler. The Bezos brothers and Funk, who was also the National Transportation Safety Board's first female inspector and a Goodwill ambassador, will be joined by the unnamed winner of an auction who paid $28 million for another seat on the aircraft.
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

Who is Wally Funk? Photo reveals "Mercury 13" aviator is third Blue Origin passenger

It’s a journey to space six decades in the making — and it’s set to finally become a reality this month. On Thursday, spaceflight firm Blue Origin announced that the third passenger on its first crewed flight will be Wally Funk. The top candidate in the privately-funded “Mercury 13” program, Funk underwent the same screening tests as NASA astronauts but never flew to space herself.
Kent, WAwccftech.com

Blue Origin Announces Legendary American Aviator As Part Of Its Crewed Space Mission

Kent, Washington-based aerospace equipment manufacturer Blue Origin, announced the name of the third crew member of its maiden manned spaceflight set to take place next month. The flight will take the company's chief executive officer Mr. Jeff Bezos, his brother, an unnamed private bidder and air safety investigator and test pilot Wally Funk for a joyride just beyond the Earth's atmosphere. They will travel on Blue Origin's New Shepard crew capsule, designed for a short flight beyond the Karman Line set to last for approximately four minutes in zero gravity before returning to land close to its takeoff site.
EconomyThe Guardian

Richard Branson aims to beat Jeff Bezos into space by nine days

Richard Branson is aiming to beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos into space by nine days. Branson’s Virgin Galactic company announced on Thursday that its next test flight would take place on 11 July and that its founder would be among the six people on board. All other passengers will be company employees. It will be only the fourth trip to space for Virgin Galactic.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Virgin Galactic to launch Richard Bryson into space on July 11

Virgin Galactic announced Thursday plans to launch its billionaire founder Richard Branson into space on July 11. Why it matters: he date is nine days before Jeff Bezos, founder of Virgin Galactic competitor Blue Origin, is set to take off to space. Branson will journey to space in Virgin Galactic's...
Portland, ORMySanAntonio

Climate change has gotten deadly. It will get worse.

PORTLAND, Ore. - The emergency department at Oregon Health Systems University had rarely been this busy, even during the worst stages of the covid-19 pandemic. Physicians raced to provide fluids to patients who arrived breathless, dizzy and drenched in sweat. Others were brought in on stretchers, their body temperatures so high their central nervous systems had shut down. Those who could still speak told of stifling apartments and sun that made their skin sizzle. Some had tried to walk to county cooling shelters, only to collapse in the blistering heat.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Unrelenting coal demand poses challenge to climate goals

Coal prices across Asia are surging to records, underscoring a challenge for governments seeking a faster energy transition: the dirtiest of fuels they're racing to phase out is enjoying booming demand. Power plants are rushing to secure adequate electricity supplies as a hot summer adds to demand from the region's...
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

6-Channel Driver for Piezo Transducers, Scanner Tubes, and Actuators

AUBURN, Mass. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. PI’s piezo design and manufacturing division, PI Ceramic, provides a wealth of standard, custom, and value added piezoelectric transducers. In addition to manufacturing the piezoelectric ceramic formulations and transducers, PI also provides a large number of OEM piezo drivers and controllers for uses in nanopositioning to nano-dosing / pumping and health care applications. With the addition of a new multi-channel, low noise piezo driver, PI is expanding its offering of high precision piezo amplifiers for applications that require electronics to drive multi-axis piezo positioning stages or need a multiple channel high voltage source in a compact, economical design. PI’s new E-413.x amplifier has bipolar operation with peak currents up to 100mA per channel at -250 to +250V. For OEM applications, compact modules are also available.
IndustryMySanAntonio

Extremely Tight Tolerances on Stadium Lighting? MES to the Rescue!

Challenge: A renowned maker of lifts and platforms banked on the trust they engineered for their clients, which include major construction companies, architects, and at-home consumers. What they couldn’t engineer, however, were stainless steel parts for two different products, both of which required extremely tight tolerance levels. The Solution: To ensure that tolerances were met with precision during manufacturing, MES combined investment casting for one part and high-pressure die casting for the other with our proprietary and rigorous tolerance and quality check process.
Economywashingtonnewsday.com

After a demanding fisherman dropped ‘prime day’ advertising, Amazon apologized.

After a demanding fisherman dropped ‘prime day’ advertising, Amazon apologized. After delivering a legal notice to a fishmonger asking that his network of stores stop selling “prime day” boat seafood, Amazon has apologized. Robin Moxon, who owns four stores and a fish smokery in London, received an email from Amazon’s...
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Six Flags responds to dramatic TikTok showing a stuck San Antonio ride

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is responding to a viral TikTok video showing guests stuck on one of the park's newest rides. Dare Devil Dive Flying Machines is shown locked up in a video that's garnered more than 3 million views on the platform. The steampunk-themed ride sends riders through loops and dives 48 feet in the air. Some guests were left in an upside down position when the ride stopped.