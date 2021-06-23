Cancel
Tulsa, OK

New Tulsa mural expected to be completed by mid-July

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 10 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A new large-scale mural is being painted at the Main Park Plaza parking garage located at 410 S. Main St., the city of Tulsa announced.

The mural, known as “The Majestic,” is currently being painted and will span approximately 15,000 sq. ft. on the east and north side of the building. Mural completion is expected by mid-July.

The art was commissioned by the Tulsa Parking Authority, which will merge with the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity (TAEO) on July 1, and is supported by the Arts Commission and Tulsa Planning Office

Los Angeles-based artists Ryan “Yanoe” Sarfati and Eric “Zoueh” Skotnes collaborated to design and paint the mural. A community engagement committee of area stakeholders provided input on the final design, which was approved by the Tulsa Parking Authority and Arts Commission of the City of Tulsa.

The Majestic includes art deco signs and symbols, including the angel at the center representing guidance, protection and love. The two children the angel holds personify the youth of Tulsa and the foliage and fauna set within the art illustrate the literal and metaphorical growth of the city.

The art includes plants and animals native to Oklahoma, including the scissortail flycatcher, flathead catfish, paddlefish, eastern redbud flowers, swallowtail butterflies, roses and magnolia trees. The sculptural design element framing the mural is inspired by Tulsa’s rich art deco history and serves as a window actively inviting viewers into the ethereal world.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

