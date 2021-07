DENVER - Governor Jared Polis was elected Vice-Chair of the Western Governors Association. Gov. Polis released the following statement:. “It’s an honor to be selected by my Democratic and Republican Colleagues to serve as the next Vice-Chair of the bipartisan Western Governors Association. The partnerships among Western states are more critical than ever before as we work together on solutions that can help the people in our states especially on issues we share including wildfire preparedness and public land stewardship. I look forward to the conversations ahead with my colleagues in the West because there’s always more we can learn from one another and accomplish together.”