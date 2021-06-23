Borderlands 3 is free to play this weekend on Stadia, Madden NFL 22 up for preorder

Today, I’m going to say something that I imagine will be seen as fairly controversial among Stadia fans. Last month, I went ahead and canceled my Stadia Pro subscription, but not because I no longer believe in Google’s cloud gaming service. Instead, I did so as yet another one of my experiments. We live in a day and age where we no longer want for interactive experiences. I’d argue we’re becoming paralyzed by too much choice. The Epic Games Store, Stadia, Google Play Pass, Steam, Playstation Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and many others have begun a new trend of throwing free games at their users in an effort to “win” them over to their platform in the face of their competitors. In addition to that, where one does pay for a monthly subscription, new games are added almost weekly to sweeten the deal and retain your loyalty (and your wallet).