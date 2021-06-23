Cancel
Borderlands 3 is free to play this weekend on Stadia, Madden NFL 22 up for preorder

By Jennifer Locke
Android Central
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorderlands 3 is free to play on Stadia this weekend starting on June 24. Madden NFL 22 is now available to preorder in the Stadia store. Stadia can now be played using Chrome on Android mobile devices. It's a big week for Stadia. The team had plenty to share in...

www.androidcentral.com
