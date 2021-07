Brighton manager Graham Potter would reportedly reject Tottenham if they approached him with an offer to replace Jose Mourinho. The north London side are still looking to replace Jose Mourinho, who was sacked back in April and is heading to Roma next season. Former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is currently at Paris Saint-Germain, and former Inter boss, Antonio Conte, were linked to the hot seat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but moves failed to materialize for either of them.