The first of two Copa America quarterfinals on Friday takes place between Peru and Paraguay, as both countries looks to secure a spot in the next round. In group play, Peru went 2-1-1 to secure second place in group B, while Paraguay finished third in group A with six points thanks to a record of 2-0-2 (W-D-L). For Peru, Andre Carrillo leads the team in goal with two, and will be countered by Paraguay forward Angel Romero and his team-high two goals. The winner of this matchup would face either Brazil or Chile in the semifinals.