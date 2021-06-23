MLB, FTX cryptocurrency exchange partner

If there is one thing baseball players know how to do, it is playing dirty. Scandals are old news in Major League Baseball. They can range from simple sign-stealing to the “steroids era” of the late 80s through late 2000s. History, like it so often does, repeats itself. Similar to the infamous spitball ban in 1920, during this past week, the crackdown against every pitcher’s “sticky stuff” secret weapon has the baseball world spinning.