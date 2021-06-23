Cancel
MLB, FTX cryptocurrency exchange partner

MLB
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFTX Trading Limited and West Realm Shires Services Inc., owners and operators of FTX.COM and FTX.US (collectively, “FTX”), and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced a new long-term, global partnership. FTX.US has partnered with MLB in relation to the US, and FTX.COM internationally. FTX.COM and FTX.US have, together, established FTX as the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange brand of MLB. This deal, the first-ever partnership between a professional sports league and a cryptocurrency exchange, was established to create increased brand awareness for FTX and continued innovation for MLB.

#Ftx#Baseball America#Mlb Network#Mlb Players#Major League Baseball#Mlb Players Inc#Mastercard#Mlb Com#Mlb Network#Mlb Tv#Social Media Platforms
