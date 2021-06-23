Opinion: Don’t wait to appeal your property appraisal

Did you recently receive a letter from the Montana Department of Revenue?. It's not a tax bill from Missoula County. It’s an appraisal notice issued by the Montana Department of Revenue showing the current assessed value of your property. DOR appraises the value of real property every two years, so the value listed on your form applies to tax years 2021 and 2022. The state DOR, not Missoula County, calculates this value, which is a key factor in determining the property taxes you’ll owe this year. Those property taxes help fund several taxing jurisdictions you live in, including the county.