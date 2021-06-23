Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso arrested for marijuana possession at Texas airport

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was busted at a Texas airport Tuesday afternoon and charged with marijuana possession.

Caruso, 27, was trying to board a plane at Easterwood Airport in College Station when Transportation Security Administration agents stopped him after finding “drug paraphernalia” in his luggage, according to KBTK .

Officials found what they believe is an herb grinder with marijuana residue.

Caruso was charged with possession of marijuana, less than two ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online jail records.

He was arrested and released on a $4,200 bond.

Caruso, who played four seasons at Texas A&M, signed with the Lakers in 2017 and is now an unrestricted free agent.