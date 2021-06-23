Wisconsin Senate: No licenses for braiding hair

MADISON (AP) -- The state Senate has passed a bill that would allow people to braid hair without a license. The Black community has been pushing to deregulate braiding for years. According to the Institute for Justice, 30 states currently exempt braiders from licensure. Wisconsin doesn't require licenses for braiding hair, but the bill's main authors, Rep. Shelia Stubbs and Sen. LaTonya Johnson, contend braiders are getting mixed messages about whether they need them. They also contend hair-braiding is an ancient craft and de-regulating it will allow more female entrepreneurs to practice braiding.