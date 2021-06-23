Cancel
Steelers early 2021 regular-season preview: Weeks 9-10

By Christina "Tina" Rivers
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraining camp is edging closer and closer for the Pittsburgh Steelers. We’ve been taking an early look at the Steelers’ 2021 NFL regular season opponents on the schedule. In each preview, we’ve looked at additions those teams made via the 2021 NFL Draft and other key factors that could play a part in how the games this upcoming season may play out for Pittsburgh. Weeks 9 and 10 will feature the AFC North versus the NFC North when the Steelers host the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions in back-to-back weeks.

