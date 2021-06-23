Steelers early 2021 regular-season preview: Weeks 9-10

If you’ve been following along with our free agency tracker, you will know that the 2021 Detroit Lions are shaping up to be a very different team. But how different exactly?. Excluding players released before the season ended, the players lost this offseason accounted for a whopping 11,361 snaps. Most teams aim to improve their roster during the offseason. For the Lions, however, this offseason was more about fielding a team. Expectations are low as a rebuild—or retool, if you prefer—commences, and a majority of their signings were low-risk, short-term moves.