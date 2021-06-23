Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Center, IA

Sioux Center sisters team up for business

By Eric Sandbulte esandbulte@nwestiowa.com
nwestiowa.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CENTER—Five Sioux Center sisters have banded together to learn a little something about business. The Tacke sisters opened 5 Sisters Lemonade at the Sioux Center Farmers Market last Wednesday, and plan to continue to operate the stand for the rest of the summer. Offering passersby lemonade with optional lavender,...

www.nwestiowa.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Sioux Center, IA
Sioux Center, IA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Armstrong: Sioux Center full of great amenities, projects

As I drive around town, it amazes me to see all of the progress and new construction that is going on in our small community. Our business and community leaders have been doing an excellent job setting Sioux Center up for growth for the coming decades. I see projects like the new high school finishing up and think of how fortunate my children will be to have a chance to learn and grow in that building. There’s nothing better than going to the Siouxnami Waterpark and seeing tons of happy faces as children and families enjoy the beautiful new facility. Our bike trails, athletic fields and parks are also sprawling and gorgeous.
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Sioux Center Chiropractic moves next door

SIOUX CENTER—Drs. Tyler and Tiffany Armstrong are enjoying the changes that came in June to Sioux Center Chiropractic Wellness Clinic. The main change has been moving into a larger location adjacent to their previous space. Opening up June 1 at 81 W. First. St. has allowed the husband-wife chiropractors to design a space just right for their growing needs.
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Sioux Center gains homebuilding service

SIOUX CENTER—A Sioux Center resident has launched a new homebuilder service in the community. Thirty-two-year-old Diego Castelan opened a branch of Wausau Homes in January through which he’s helped a family in Sioux Center and Hull build new homes so far. Wausau Homes provides panelized constructed homes, which are homes...
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Fireworks set for July 5 in Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—Independence Day fireworks will be at 10 p.m. Monday, July 5, in Sioux Center. The public can enjoy the fireworks display by parking at Mouw Motor or Ver Hoef Automotive in Sioux Center, parking in their west lots, then bringing a blanket or chair to enjoy the show on the east side of their property.
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Local businesses team up with Heartis Waco for fishing event

WACO, Texas – Memory Care residents at Heartis Waco will be delighted to go fishing, thanks to some good samaritans and local businesses. Lifestyle Director Tamara Allen sent out the call for some help and received it – thanks to Austin Montgomery, owner and founder of The Roof Co., and Jimmy Bennett, of JMB Fishing Foundation.
Canandaigua, NYWUHF

Local businesses team up for paddleboard fitness classes

Canandaigua Sailboard and M/Body are working together to offer stand-up paddleboard classes on Canandaigua Lake. Participants can try SUP yoga, barre and other forms of fitness on the water. Molly Flaherty, owner of M/Body, joined us on Good Day Rochester to explain what's being offered, the benefits and how you...
khqa.com

Local sisters expand online business to new storefront in The District

QUINCY, Ill., (KHQA) — A local online business is putting down roots in Quincy’s downtown shopping district. The Mom Bod Boutique will hold a Grand Opening for its new brick and mortar location inside the Maine Center at 535 Maine St., Suite 4B, coming up this Saturday, July 3. The...
Sioux City, IAnonpareilonline.com

Sioux City sees first father-daughter firefighting team

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Travis and Kylee Lang are the first father and daughter on the Sioux City Fire Rescue. In 133 years there have been father and sons, brothers, married couples and cousins, but never a father and daughter. “Every parent wants their child to find a career...
Eatonton, GAUnion-Recorder

The Plaza Arts Center teams up with The Arts Barn for Camp Broadway

EATONTON, Ga. — The annual children's theatre camp, Camp Broadway, held at The Plaza Arts Center in Eatonton, was conducted this year by The Arts Barn, with the exciting theme, ”Camp Broadway goes Abroad!" During the week-long theatre camp, the campers, ages 7 to 12, learned skills and exercises in acting, singing, dancing, and even basic set creation from their talented instructors. The instructors, young adults who are currently attending or are alumni of Putnam County and Morgan County high schools, as well as Lake Oconee Academy and Georgia College, kept the campers engaged and excited all week. The campers came from local counties including Putnam and Greene, and from as far out of town as Arizona, coming each day during the week to develop their theatrical skills and prepare for their performance at the end of the week.
Philadelphia, PAwooderice.com

Stina BYO and Musi Team Up for Collaboration Dinner to Benefit Attic Youth Center!

Stina BYO and Musi Team Up for Collaboration Dinner to Benefit Attic Youth Center!. Stina BYO Chef Bobby Saritsoglou joins forces with Chef Ari Miller of Musi on Tuesday, June 29th for a four-course collaboration dinner to raise money for The Attic Youth Center – as part of Philly Gay Pride Month and Stina’s Two Year Anniversary. The special menu for one night only includes options, such as Marinated Feta & Charred Lettuces, Fish Kebab Roasted in Fig Leaf. Malted Grain, Red Tahina. Dry-Aged Duck, Mint & Cherry Zhoug and Black Lime Malabi Charred Fruit & Olive Oil. Stickman Brews will also host a pop-up during the event with four beer pairings for each course, for only $10 for 8 ounce pours, or $5 for full-sized a la carte 16 ounce pours. Twenty percent of the evening’s sales will go to Stina’s June beneficiary, The Attic Youth Center to support programs for Philadelphia’s LGBTQ youth. Reservations are now available by visiting www.stinapizzeria.com, booking on Resy or calling 215-337-3455. Stina BYO is located at 1705 Snyder Avenue, in Newbold and West Passyunk Neighborhoods. As part of Stina’s on-going fundraising for local charities, 1% of June and Philly Gay Pride Month’s sales will also be donated to The Center.
Musicnwestiowa.com

Rockin' on the Fourth of July

The Iowa Great Lakes are ready to rock ‘n’ roll this Fourth of July weekend. Taking center stage for Live at the Lake will be The Trip, an award-winning rock cover band from California that will take the audience on a musical journey through several decades of rock ‘n’ roll classics.
Musicnwestiowa.com

Music making waves

Damon Dotson’s Lake Affect ready to rock once again. Live music is a big part of summertime in the Iowa Great Lakes. But only one concert actually takes place on the water. Damon Dotson’s Lake Affect is back for a 14th summer rocking the waters of Millers Bay on West Lake Okoboji. The music gets underway at noon with Cody Carter, followed up by Birdchild and finally Damon Dotson takes the stage to wrap up what has become a must-see summer event in the Iowa Great Lakes.
Sheldon, IAnwestiowa.com

Sheldon Nails & Spa ready for summer rush

SHELDON—Rose Nguyen is ready for the summer rush for pedicures and manicures. The Sheldon Nails & Spa owner has seen an increase in business over the past two months, whether it is from prom season or with the wedding season in full force. A good amount of time it has...
Religionnwestiowa.com

Raih Finding grace in search for meaning

One of the first phone calls I made as we anticipated an ambulance ride to the Children’s Hospital was to my boss to tell him I would not be at work the next morning. We probably both knew I would not be back for a long time. After getting through...
Okoboji, IAnwestiowa.com

Seven for 7: Just kidding around

Add some fun to your child’s summer wardrobe with these items. Add some cool factor with a snazzy hat that also helps block harmful sun. This Okoboji sweatshirt is a great keepsake as well as being just a cozy layer for cool summer nights. Youth Sanded Pullover Hoodie in Gunmetal...
nwestiowa.com

The Words my Lips Sing

Maddie Poppe might have taken Hollywood by storm, but she’s just an Iowa girl at heart. And this Iowa girl is coming home. Poppe was the winner of the 2018 “American Idol” competition and she hails from Clarksville, IA. She will be performing at the Roof Garden at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 2.