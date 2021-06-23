Sioux Center sisters team up for business

Stina BYO and Musi Team Up for Collaboration Dinner to Benefit Attic Youth Center!. Stina BYO Chef Bobby Saritsoglou joins forces with Chef Ari Miller of Musi on Tuesday, June 29th for a four-course collaboration dinner to raise money for The Attic Youth Center – as part of Philly Gay Pride Month and Stina’s Two Year Anniversary. The special menu for one night only includes options, such as Marinated Feta & Charred Lettuces, Fish Kebab Roasted in Fig Leaf. Malted Grain, Red Tahina. Dry-Aged Duck, Mint & Cherry Zhoug and Black Lime Malabi Charred Fruit & Olive Oil. Stickman Brews will also host a pop-up during the event with four beer pairings for each course, for only $10 for 8 ounce pours, or $5 for full-sized a la carte 16 ounce pours. Twenty percent of the evening’s sales will go to Stina’s June beneficiary, The Attic Youth Center to support programs for Philadelphia’s LGBTQ youth. Reservations are now available by visiting www.stinapizzeria.com, booking on Resy or calling 215-337-3455. Stina BYO is located at 1705 Snyder Avenue, in Newbold and West Passyunk Neighborhoods. As part of Stina’s on-going fundraising for local charities, 1% of June and Philly Gay Pride Month’s sales will also be donated to The Center.