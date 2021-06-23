Sioux Center sisters team up for business

EATONTON, Ga. — The annual children's theatre camp, Camp Broadway, held at The Plaza Arts Center in Eatonton, was conducted this year by The Arts Barn, with the exciting theme, ”Camp Broadway goes Abroad!" During the week-long theatre camp, the campers, ages 7 to 12, learned skills and exercises in acting, singing, dancing, and even basic set creation from their talented instructors. The instructors, young adults who are currently attending or are alumni of Putnam County and Morgan County high schools, as well as Lake Oconee Academy and Georgia College, kept the campers engaged and excited all week. The campers came from local counties including Putnam and Greene, and from as far out of town as Arizona, coming each day during the week to develop their theatrical skills and prepare for their performance at the end of the week.