A former south Alabama prison guard trainee has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after he tried to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the lockup. Terrence Dramon Tolbert, 40, of Brewton, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in January. Southern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello on Friday announced Tolbert was sentenced to 135 months in prison – more than 11 years – followed by five years of supervised released.