Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshalltown, IA

Mark Douglas Pieper

1230kfjb.com
 10 days ago

Mark Douglas Pieper, 57, of Marshalltown, IA left this Earth to join the Lord on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service at Anderson Funeral Home in Marshalltown. A private Graveside Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to CIRSI, 111 Linn St. Marshalltown, IA 50158; and Special Olympics of Iowa, 551 SE Dovetail Road, PO Box 620, Grimes, IA 50111. Online condolences may be sent to.

www.1230kfjb.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Marshalltown, IA
Obituaries
State
California State
City
Marshalltown, IA
City
Muscatine, IA
City
Coralville, IA
City
Mason City, IA
City
Grimes, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mark Douglas#Track And Field#Bowling#Golf#Anderson Funeral Home#Graveside Service#Cirsi#Marshalltown High School#The Iowa Hawkeyes#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden on Richardson's sprinting suspension: 'the rules are the rules'

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying Saturday "the rules are the rules." The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Richardson's suspension on Friday after the sprinter known for brightly-colored hair and record-breaking speed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican City State’s Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy...