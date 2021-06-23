MET Inhibitors Find Their Niche in NSCLC

A brief discussion regarding current data and interest in treating appropriate patients with metastatic colorectal cancer with potent KRAS G12C selective inhibitors. Zev A. Wainberg, MD: Just to wrap up, everybody talks about KRAS G12C. That’s a RAS mutation too, which we don’t use an EGFR inhibitor for. Until 2 or 3 years ago, we didn’t even know it was G12C, but now we clump them all in with KRAS. Now we have potent drugs, selective KRAS G12C inhibitors that are effective. These drugs in colon cancer don’t have a lot of single-agent activity in my view. They have stable disease, a few responses, not like in lung cancer—which isn’t a big surprise, I suppose. What’s interesting is that there was a study published 6 months ago or so in Cancer Discovery. It suggested that 1 of the elements of resistance mechanisms to KRASG12C inhibitors in colon cancer was EGFR upregulation. There’s this surge of interest in looking at FGFR combinations withKRASG12C inhibitors, particularly in that group, which is only 4% or so of metastatic colon cancer. What do you think about combining these 2 elements of drugs together in select patients?